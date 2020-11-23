FDA Allows Emergency Use of Antibody Drug Trump Received

Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.

Nov 23rd, 2020
Marilynn Marchione
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
Associated Press

U.S. health officials Saturday agreed to allow emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental medicine that President Donald Trump was given when he was sickened last month.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

The drug is given as a one-time treatment through an IV. The FDA allowed its use in adults and children 12 and over who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 because of age or certain other medical conditions.

Emergency authorization allows use of the drug to start while studies are continuing to establish safety and effectiveness. Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression, the FDA said.

Regeneron said that initial doses will be made available to roughly 300,000 patients through a federal government allocation program. Those patients will not be charged for the drug but may have to pay part of the cost of giving the IV.

Initial supplies will likely be vastly outstripped by demand as the U.S. has surged past 12 million reported cases, with the country facing what health experts say will be a dark winter due to uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes to target and help eliminate viruses, but it can take weeks for the best ones to form after an infection occurs. The drugs are concentrated versions of ones that proved best able to do this in lab and animal tests, and in theory help the body start to fight the virus right away.

The Regeneron drug is a combo of two antibodies to enhance the chances it will prove effective. Earlier this month, the FDA gave emergency authorization to a single-antibody drug from Eli Lilly that also is still being studied.

There's no way to know whether the Regeneron drug helped Trump recover; he received a host of treatments and most COVID-19 patients recover on their own.

FDA regulators authorized the Regeneron drug using their emergency powers to quickly speed the availability of experimental drugs and other medical products during public health crises.

In normal times the FDA requires “substantial evidence” to show that a drug is safe and effective, usually through one or more large, rigorously controlled patient studies. But during public health emergencies the agency can lower those standards and require only that an experimental treatment’s potential benefits outweigh its risks.

The emergency authorization functions like a temporary approval for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. To win full approval, Regeneron will have to submit additional research to fully define the drug’s safety and benefit for patients.

The White House cast the decision as a victory for Trump's efforts “to deliver cutting-edge treatments with highly promising results to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable Americans,” according to a statement from spokesman Michael Bars.

More
A person being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine.
3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper
The results come as a second wave of COVID-19 hits many countries.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
US Safety Agency Seeks Input on Autonomous Vehicle Rules
About 60 companies are already testing autonomous vehicles.
Nov 20th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Rejects Renewal of Some Fed Emergency Loan Programs
He is also requesting that the Fed return unused funds appropriated by Congress.
Nov 20th, 2020
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York.
Pfizer Seeking Emergency Use of its COVID-19 Vaccine in US
Limited first shots could start as early as next month.
Nov 20th, 2020
Young hogs owned by Smithfield Foods gather around a water source at a farm in Farmville, N.C.
Court Upholds Hog Verdict; Smithfield Announces Settlement
Nearby residents say they suffered for years from intense, putrid smells coming from open-air hog waste lagoons.
Nov 20th, 2020
A sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM: New Batteries Cut Electric Car Costs, Increase Range
The improvements are a result of a breakthrough in battery chemistry, GM said.
Nov 20th, 2020
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
UN Climate Chief: Pledges by Big Polluters Boost Paris Hopes
The coronavirus crisis proved to be an opportunity to change old habits.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1206502734
Conservation Groups Sue US to Halt Oil Project in Alaska
The groups claim that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1169690928
Apple to Pay Another $113M to Settle iPhone Battery Claims
A 2017 software update bogged down the performance of older iPhones.
Nov 19th, 2020
Corona~1
Vaccine Poses Immense, Unprecedented Distribution Challenges
While COVID vaccines are an essential first step, critical unknowns remain surrounding security, pricing and storage.
Nov 19th, 2020
Patricia Poppe
Northern California Utility Finds Latest CEO in Michigan
The move is an effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.
Nov 19th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic
Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.
Nov 18th, 2020