Mnuchin Rejects Renewal of Some Fed Emergency Loan Programs

He is also requesting that the Fed return unused funds appropriated by Congress.

Nov 20th, 2020
Christopher RugaberMartin Crutsinger
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will not extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve, an action that could hamper the ability of the incoming Biden administration to gain important economic support from the central bank to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

The decision drew a terse rebuke from the Fed.

The central bank said it “would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy.”

But in a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Mnuchin said that the Fed’s corporate credit, municipal lending and Main Street Lending programs would not be renewed when they expire on Dec. 31.

Under law, the loan facilities required the support of the Treasury Department, which serves as a backstop for the initial losses the programs might incur.

Mnuchin said that he is requesting that the Fed return to Treasury the unused funds appropriated by Congress for operation of the programs.

He said this would allow Congress to re-appropriate $455 billion to other coronavirus programs. Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked for months on approval of another round of coronavirus support measures.

In public remarks Tuesday, Powell made clear that he hoped that the loan programs would remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

“When the right time comes, and I don’t think that time is yet, or very soon, we’ll put those tools away,” he said in an online discussion with a San Francisco-based business group.

The future of the Main Street and Municipal Lending programs has taken on greater importance with President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Many progressive economists have argued that a Democratic-led Treasury could support the Fed taking on more risk and making more loans to small and mid-sized businesses and cash-strapped cities under these programs. That would provide at least one avenue for the Biden administration to provide stimulus without going through Congress.

Neither program has lived up to its potential so far, with the Municipal Lending program making just one loan, while the Main Street program has made loans totaling around $4 billion to about 400 companies.

Mnuchin’s move comes as the resurgent virus and slowing consumer spending, as well as colder weather that will shut down outdoor dining, will cause more small and mid-sized businesses to struggle with lower revenue and potentially close.

However, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said in a statement that he approved of Mnuchin's decision.

“Congress' intent was clear: These facilities were to be temporary, to provide liquidity and to cease operations by the end of 2020," Toomey, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said. ”With liquidity restored, they should expire, as Congress intended and the law requires, by Dec. 31, 2020."

More
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
UN Climate Chief: Pledges by Big Polluters Boost Paris Hopes
The coronavirus crisis proved to be an opportunity to change old habits.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1206502734
Conservation Groups Sue US to Halt Oil Project in Alaska
The groups claim that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1169690928
Apple to Pay Another $113M to Settle iPhone Battery Claims
A 2017 software update bogged down the performance of older iPhones.
Nov 19th, 2020
Corona~1
Vaccine Poses Immense, Unprecedented Distribution Challenges
While COVID vaccines are an essential first step, critical unknowns remain surrounding security, pricing and storage.
Nov 19th, 2020
Patricia Poppe
Northern California Utility Finds Latest CEO in Michigan
The move is an effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.
Nov 19th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic
Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.
Nov 18th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos.
FDA Allows 1st Rapid Virus Test That Gives Results at Home
The test delivers results in 30 minutes.
Nov 18th, 2020
Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.
Ford to Revamp Book Warehouse into Innovation Hub
The project is part of Ford's foray into Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.
Nov 18th, 2020
Sign limiting the quantity of paper towels customers can buy at a Target store in Bloomington, Minn., Nov. 17, 2020.
Toilet Paper Limits, Empty Shelves Are Back as Virus Surges
A surge of new coronavirus cases is sending people back to stores to stockpile again.
Nov 18th, 2020
Connected Machinery
Avoiding Four Common Digital Transformation Obstacles
In pursuit of solutions, manufacturers typically encounter these unforeseen challenges.
Nov 18th, 2020
United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit.
Former UAW VP Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison
The former executive took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract.
Nov 18th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020