Shipyard, Union Are Getting Back on Same Page After Strike

Union officials and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator since the two-month strike ended in August.

Nov 16th, 2020
David Sharp
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Associated Press

BATH, Maine (AP) — Months after a bitter strike during a pandemic, Bath Iron Works managers and production workers are starting to get on the same page when it comes to catching up on the production schedule.

Machinists Union Local S6 and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator since the two-month strike ended in August.

The result is a number of agreements, “substantial progress” on grievances and many new ideas for operational improvements going forward, said Martin Callaghan of the federal mediation service.

“I commend you all for your support of these critical collaborative efforts. They are clearly beginning to make a difference,” he wrote in a memo.

The shipbuilder, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, contended during the strike that changes were necessary after falling six months to a year behind on construction of Navy destroyers.

The delays likely knocked the shipyard out of contention for a lucrative contract to build a new class of frigates, officials said.

Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko said Friday that he expects the federally mediated discussions to yield positive results by year's end, as the shipyard and union embark on a three-year plan to get caught up.

“The committee is working well and together we are making significant progress with the help of the FMCS," he said, referring to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

George Edwards, a district official with the Machinists Union, agreed that things are improving. “The parties are working together and trying to move on. I’m not going to say it's 100% mended. But they’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

Bath Iron Works is one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders and is a major employer with 6,800 workers in Maine.

It's one of two shipyards that build destroyers, the workhorse of the Navy fleet, which have the ability to provide air defense while simultaneously waging war against submarines and surface warships.

Matthew Caris, a defense analyst with Avascent, said the shipyard is “going to have to dig itself out of a hole.” And that needs to happen fast because an upcoming multi-ship procurement of Navy destroyers is looming on the horizon. Bath Iron Works will be competing against the Ingalls shipyard in Mississippi on that contract.

“Bath doesn’t have a lot of time to get its house in order relative to that next major award," Caris said.

One of the shipyard's challenges is its graying workforce. The company is hiring at a furious pace to replace retiring shipbuilders with 300 new mechanics hired since August and 600 more currently going through the hiring process, Lesko said.

“We are providing comprehensive training so that our new employees can contribute immediately, but it can take up to five years for a mechanic to gain the experience necessary to be fully proficient," he said.

There was one bit of recent good news for the shipyard.

Bath Iron Works fared better than Pascagoula, Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding, its chief competitor, in a report earlier this year by naval inspectors on acceptance trials for new warships.

The Bath-built Thomas Hudner in 2019 scored the highest in the program history, outperforming a destroyer from the Ingalls shipyard, according the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey.

More
A worker is seen in the area surrounding a tree farm in North Perry, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Sets Goal to Become Carbon-Free by 2050
The announcement came days after several top executives were fired for violating company policies.
Nov 13th, 2020
A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera outside of a shop in Beijing on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trump Bans US Investment in Chinese Military-Linked Firms
The Chinese government accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition.
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 475767858 5fa2f6f8cf6ec
7 Killed in Factory Explosion
The expanded polyethylene plant went up in flames Thursday evening.
Nov 13th, 2020
Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn attends a press conference.
Nissan's Damages Case Against Absent Ghosn Opens in Japan
Ghosn said in a statement from Lebanon that the trial will prove his innocence
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 1173465473
Exploding Takata Air Bag Inflator Kills Man in Arizona Crash
The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history.
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020
Handout photo provide by BMW carmaker.
New BMW Features Classic Grille — for Sensors
The iX is the company's first vehicle on its new modular toolkit.
Nov 12th, 2020
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport.
Future of Business Travel Unclear
A trend moving away from business travel could spell big trouble for hotels, airlines, and convention centers.
Nov 12th, 2020
Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn.
US Nuclear Lab Partnering with Utility to Produce Hydrogen
The project is part of a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Nov 12th, 2020
A woman walks past the corporate logo at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 21, 2020.
Nissan Posts Loss Amid Pandemic, Scandal
Officials expect global sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December.
Nov 12th, 2020
I Stock 1175392529
Walmart Teams with GM to Test Autonomous Deliveries
Self-driving Chevrolet Volts will begin deliveries early next year.
Nov 11th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020