2 More Ex-eBay Employees Admit to Roles in Harassment Scheme

One of the employees sent live spiders to the couple's residence.

Oct 30th, 2020
I Stock 998855758
iStock

BOSTON (AP) — Two more former eBay Inc. employees have admitted to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple with threatening social media messages and disturbing deliveries of things like live spiders sent to their home.

Brian Gilbert, 52, who was senior manager of special operations for eBay’s Global Security Team, and Stephanie Stockwell, 26, a former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

Emails seeking comment were sent to their attorneys on Friday.

They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme to harass the couple, who authorities say published an online newsletter with articles that were critical of the company.

Authorities say Gilbert admitted to drafting threatening Twitter messages targeting the couple. He also proposed bringing documents that would make the couple “look crazy” to police who were helping the couple. Prosecutors say Stockwell used an anonymous email account to order live spiders to be sent to the couple.

The scheme also involved pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them sent to their neighbor’s house and plans to break into the couple’s garage to install a GPS device on their car, prosecutors say.

More
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference.
Mexican President Pledges to Ban Outsourcing of Jobs
Critics of the plan claim the change would further harm Mexico’s economy amid the pandemic.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 855179716
Boeing Makes Deeper Job Cuts as Aircraft Business Slows
The company expects to cut its workforce to 130,000 by the end of the year.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 1186170320
Germany's Bayer to Buy US Gene Therapy Specialist AskBio
The deal could be worth up to $4 billion.
Oct 26th, 2020
Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, right, greets people from the South Korean delegation in Durban, South Africa.
Lee Kun-Hee, Force Behind Samsung’s Rise, Dies at 78
Samsung became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, televisions and memory chips under Lee.
Oct 26th, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends an extraordinary Diet session to deliver his policy speech at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo.
Japan to Go Carbon-Free by 2050
It's unclear whether the new prime minister will have the political heft to wean his resource-scarce nation from imported oil and gas.
Oct 26th, 2020
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Coal Magnate Robert Murray Dies
Murray announced his retirement less than a week ago.
Oct 26th, 2020
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1198227851
Designing Batteries for Easier Recycling Could Avert a Looming E-Waste Crisis
Only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled in the U.S.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 477390710
NYU to Remove Sackler Name Following Purdue Pharma Deal
The company pled guilty to federal charges over its role in the opioid epidemic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1216097675
US Jobless Claims Drop to 787,000, but Layoffs Remain High
The still-elevated number of jobless claims underscores that a full recovery from the pandemic recession remains far off.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1254467855 (1)
Coca-Cola Recovery Continues as it Grows Leaner in Pandemic
Coke has been decimated by the closure of arenas, restaurants, theaters and other public places.
Oct 22nd, 2020