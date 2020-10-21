Danish Submarine Killer Briefly Escapes from Prison

Peter Madsen was convicted of torturing and murdering a journalist on his homemade submarine.

Oct 21st, 2020
Jan M. Olsen
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended following a failed escape attempt.
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended following a failed escape attempt.
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine made a dramatic but brief escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison Tuesday, reportedly taking a hostage to break out before police recaptured him.

Peter Madsen was quickly apprehended near the Herstedvester prison where he is serving a life sentence for the killing of Kim Wall.

Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup called the escape attempt “very serious.”

“It goes without saying that convicted prisoners who have committed the worst possible crimes should not be able to escape from the custody of the authorities,” Haekkerup tweeted.

Police said Madsen appeared to be carrying fake weapons, including a “bogus” explosive belt.

“When we came, he threw away something that looked like a firearm,” said Mogens Lauridsen, operations chief of the suburban Copenhagen police.

Madsen, one of Denmark's most notorious criminals, was captured about five minutes after the escape and around 500 meters (less than a half-mile) from the facility. Prison personnel who followed him saw that he had jumped into a passing white van and informed police.

Lauridsen said that they don't believe Madsen had an accomplice.

Police officers then found on Madsen “what seems to be a belt with explosives,” Lauridsen said. He was handcuffed, officers stepped back and Madsen was left on the side of a road while a bomb squad investigated the belt, Lauridsen said.

“It seems to be a bogus belt,” he said, adding it was unclear whether Madsen had made it or the object which looked like a firearm.

Prison head Hanne Hoegh Rasmussen told a news conference that the escape was being investigated and that she couldn't immediately confirm media reports that Madsen took a female prison psychologist hostage inside the prison.

“No one has been injured physically,” Hoegh Rasmussen said, adding that prison staff were getting psychological support.

The facility has 161 cells and has a wing with inmates who have psychiatric, psychological or sexual behavior problems.

In 2018, Madsen was sentenced in the Copenhagen City Court to life in prison for killing Wall, a 30-year-old reporter from Sweden who he lured aboard his homemade submarine in 2017 with the promise of an interview. He dismembered her body and dumped it at sea.

Madsen lost his appeal, shortly after apologizing to the victim’s family who were present in the appeals court. The sensational case has gripped Scandinavia.

Madsen has denied murdering Wall. He claims she died accidentally inside the submarine, but he has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

Life sentences in Denmark usually mean 16 years in prison, but convicts are reassessed to determine whether they would pose a danger to society if released and can be kept longer.

A self-taught engineer, Madsen built rockets in his spare time but never went to college. In 2008, he launched his homemade UC3 Nautilus submarine.

Wall had planned to interview Madsen for a story on a rocket program he founded in 2014, with the goal of building a crowdfunded rocket to launch himself into space. But by the time he finally texted her, his cash flow had dried up and he had canceled the planned test launch.

More
Heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried.
Tribes Make New Move to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline
The tribes argue that potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts.
Oct 20th, 2020
Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.
DOJ Files Landmark Antitrust Case Against Google
The lawsuit could be an opening salvo as the government investigates other major tech companies.
Oct 20th, 2020
General manager of the Nokia factory in Romania.
Nokia to Build Cell Network on the Moon
The 4G communications system will be deployed on a lunar lander to the moon's surface in late 2022.
Oct 20th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
American Plans Flights with Boeing 737 Max by Year-End
The airline may soon find out how many travelers are reluctant to fly on the 737 Max.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1093707494
Minnesota Ruling Boosts Enbridge Energy's Line 3 Replacement
A judge ruled that the challengers to the pipeline “failed to prove” that water quality and wetlands would be permanently impacted.
Oct 19th, 2020
A staffer wears a mask while taking orders at a small restaurant in Grand Lake, Colo.
1 in 4 US Workers Have Weighed Quitting
Fear of contracting the virus is a top concern for those working outside the home.
Oct 19th, 2020
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
GM to Run Robot Cars Without Human Backups
Cruise said it has reached the point where it’s confident that it can safely operate without humans in the cars.
Oct 16th, 2020
Robert and Dorothy Brockman attend an intimate al fresco dinner.
Software Billionaire Charged in $2B Tax Fraud Scheme
Prosecutors say it is the largest tax fraud case against an American in history.
Oct 16th, 2020
A member of the Uyghur American Association rallies in front of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after marching from Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which has passed the House and now will go on to the Senate. The bill prohibits some imports from Xinjiang and imposes sanctions for human rights violations.
Gloves Linked to Forced Labor in China Stopped at LA Port
Customs officials said the gloves were made in a region where China's government has imprisoned more than 1 million people.
Oct 16th, 2020
I Stock 1184854365 (1)
Europe Closing in on Decision to Let 737 Max Fly
The EU Aviation Safety Agency's executive director said he is satisfied with the changes to the jet.
Oct 16th, 2020
Pedestrians walk along the downtown mall area in the Old Town.
A Small Virginia City Struggles to Save Its Local Businesses
In a normal year, hundreds of book lovers would have descended on Winchester for Shenandoah University’s annual children’s literature conference.
Oct 15th, 2020
Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif.
PG&E Cuts Power to Tens of Thousands Amid Fire Threat
“It’s our last resort option," said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.
Oct 15th, 2020