Nokia to Build Cell Network on the Moon

The 4G communications system will be deployed on a lunar lander to the moon's surface in late 2022.

Oct 20th, 2020
Associated Press
General manager of the Nokia factory in Romania.
General manager of the Nokia factory in Romania.
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon.

The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday its Nokia Bell Labs division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the moon's surface in late 2022.

NASA is awarding $370 million to 14 companies to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program. The program's aim is to establish a long-term human presence on the moon as a warm-up for missions to Mars.

Nokia released more details of its involvement after an announcement last week by NASA, which said it was giving the company's U.S. unit $14.1 million for the network. The U.S. space agency is also funding other innovations in cryogenic fluid management, lunar surface innovation, and descent and landing capability.

Nokia's network will provide critical communications capabilities for tasks astronauts will need to carry out, like remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and high-definition video streaming, the company said.

The equipment includes a base station, antennas and software and is designed to withstand harsh launches and lunar landings and extreme conditions in space.

Nokia is partnering with U.S. company Intuitive Machines, which NASA chose to build a small “hopper lander" that can access lunar craters and carry out high-resolution surveys of the lunar surface over a short distance.

“Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface,” Nokia's chief technology officer, Marcus Weldon, said.

More
I Stock 1093707494
Minnesota Ruling Boosts Enbridge Energy's Line 3 Replacement
A judge ruled that the challengers to the pipeline “failed to prove” that water quality and wetlands would be permanently impacted.
Oct 19th, 2020
A staffer wears a mask while taking orders at a small restaurant in Grand Lake, Colo.
1 in 4 US Workers Have Weighed Quitting
Fear of contracting the virus is a top concern for those working outside the home.
Oct 19th, 2020
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
GM to Run Robot Cars Without Human Backups
Cruise said it has reached the point where it’s confident that it can safely operate without humans in the cars.
Oct 16th, 2020
Robert and Dorothy Brockman attend an intimate al fresco dinner.
Software Billionaire Charged in $2B Tax Fraud Scheme
Prosecutors say it is the largest tax fraud case against an American in history.
Oct 16th, 2020
A member of the Uyghur American Association rallies in front of the White House.
Gloves Linked to Forced Labor in China Stopped at LA Port
Customs officials said the gloves were made in a region where China's government has imprisoned more than 1 million people.
Oct 16th, 2020
I Stock 1184854365 (1)
Europe Closing in on Decision to Let 737 Max Fly
The EU Aviation Safety Agency's executive director said he is satisfied with the changes to the jet.
Oct 16th, 2020
Pedestrians walk along the downtown mall area in the Old Town.
A Small Virginia City Struggles to Save Its Local Businesses
In a normal year, hundreds of book lovers would have descended on Winchester for Shenandoah University’s annual children’s literature conference.
Oct 15th, 2020
Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif.
PG&E Cuts Power to Tens of Thousands Amid Fire Threat
“It’s our last resort option," said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.
Oct 15th, 2020
I Stock 1129312757 (1)
Cheese Producers React Angrily to Mexico Cheese Seizure
Business groups said the move could unfairly damage the reputations of producers.
Oct 15th, 2020
Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.
US Official: Nuclear Energy Can Attract More Supporters
Revamping the nation’s nuclear power could help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Oct 15th, 2020
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Combatting the Rise in Industrial Cyber Threats
Simultaneous trends within business and cyber-criminal organizations have transformed security risks for the manufacturing sector.
Oct 15th, 2020
A Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia.
World Bank Approves $12B to Finance Virus Vaccines, Care
The plan aims to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people.
Oct 14th, 2020