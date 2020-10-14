NASA Moon-Landing Tech Hitches Ride to Space on Bezos Rocket

The 10-minute flight tested new technology that could help put astronauts back on the moon.

Oct 14th, 2020
Marcia Dunn
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off from its launchpad in Texas, to test new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off from its launchpad in Texas, to test new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.
Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company launched a New Shepard rocket for a seventh time from a remote corner of Texas on Tuesday, testing new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon.

The entire flight — barely skimming space with a peak altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers) — lasted just 10 minutes. The booster landed vertically back at the launch complex after liftoff, and the capsule followed, parachuting onto the desert floor.

The capsule carried science experiments, including 1.2 million tomato seeds that will be distributed to schoolchildren around the U.S. and Canada, and tens of thousands of children’s postcards with space-themed drawings that will be returned to the young senders.

NASA’s navigation equipment for future moon landings was located on the booster. The sensors and computer — tested during the booster’s descent and touchdown — will hitch another suborbital ride with Blue Origin. It's all part of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to put the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, a deadline imposed by the White House.

"Using New Shepard to simulate landing on the Moon is an exciting precursor to what the Artemis program will bring to America,” Blue Origin's chief executive Bob Smith said in a statement.

Texas-based Southwest Research Institute had a magnetic asteroid-sampling experiment on board, as well as a mini rocket-fueling test.

Led by Amazon founder Bezos, Washington state-based Blue Origin is leading a team of companies to develop a lunar lander for astronauts. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is also working on a lander, as is Alabama-based Dynetics. NASA chose three teams in this early phase of the Artemis moon-landing program to increase the chances of getting astronauts to the lunar surface by the end of 2024.

Delayed three weeks by technical issues, this was the 13th New Shepard flight for Blue Origin. The first was in 2015. The rocket is named for the first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Tuesday’s launch was the first in nearly a year for Blue Origin: The pandemic stalled operations. Blue Origin said its staff is maintaining social distancing and taking other safety measures.

Blue Origin said it needs a couple more flights before launching people — tourists, scientists and professional astronauts — on short hops. The capsule has six seats and six windows, the biggest to fly in space.

More
Foxconn 5a7dcb0314478 1 5ba257768b647
Wisconsin Tells Foxconn No Tax Credits Without New Deal
The Taiwanese electronics giant scaled back the original $10 billion project.
Oct 13th, 2020
Logistics And Transportation Of Container Cargo Ship And Cargo Plane With Working Crane Bridge In Shipyard At Sunset, Logistic Import Export And Transport Industry Background 1144933955 4048x2236
Automating for a Touchless Supply Chain
The ability to reallocate resources towards revenue-generating activities instead of manual labor is driving the shift.
Oct 13th, 2020
A single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Johnson & Johnson.
2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Paused Over Unexplained Illness
The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines.
Oct 13th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Chevrolet EVs Probed Over Fires
The blazes began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended.
Oct 13th, 2020
This photo provided by Adam M. Rammel shows the beer garden at The Syndicate on Aug. 20, 2020 in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Many Businesses in Precarious Spot as 2020 Ends
The final three months of the year are usually a boom time for many small businesses thanks to holiday shopping and celebrations.
Oct 12th, 2020
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver.
China Denies Canadians 'Arbitrarily' Detained Over Meng Case
China's foreign ministry maintains they are "suspected of engaging in activities that endanger China’s national security."
Oct 12th, 2020
House burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif.
Team Investigating Deadly Calif. Fire Seizes PG&E Equipment
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Oct 12th, 2020
Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nick Calio.
Airline Industry Official Defends Response to Pandemic
Nicholas Calio is adamant that the nation's large airlines won't go under.
Oct 12th, 2020
Wind Turbines In Oiz Eolic Park 505412046 3600x2400 (1)
Going Green by Combining Renewables and Blockchain
How blockchain could offer an innovative solution to funding clean energy initiatives.
Oct 9th, 2020
A family takes group portrait outside of the White House in Washington.
COVID-19 Relief Pushes U.S. Budget Deficit to a Record $3.1T
The CBO says the deficit equaled 15% of the U.S. economy, the largest since the final year of World War II.
Oct 9th, 2020
I Stock 1174018800 (1)
States that Grew Rich from Fossil Fuels Need to Figure Out What's Next
It is time for these states to develop long-term plans to diversify their economies.
Oct 9th, 2020
Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store.
Lowe's to Hand Out Another Round of Bonuses Worth $100M
The bonuses will recognize its front-line, hourly employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct 8th, 2020