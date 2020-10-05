Calif. Convict Tried to Steal $22M from PPP Loans

Prosecutors said he tried to destroy records by flushing them down the toilet.

Oct 5th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1025240764
iStock

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man convicted five years ago of defrauding several local governments in the state has been charged with trying to steal $22 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Attila Colar, 48, of Richmond, who goes by several aliases including Dahood Sharieff Bey, was charged with bank fraud in an alleged scheme where he falsified documents to take advantage of the federal program intended to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco said Friday.

Colar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.

Prosecutors sought to keep him detained in jail while the case is prosecuted by telling the court that Colar tried to destroy records related to PPP applications by flushing them down the toilet when investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Hercules.

According to a criminal complaint, he submitted nine loan applications, including three for All Hands on Deck, a nonprofit he founded to offer services to people released from jail or prison, and received $1.1 million from one of those applications. Prosecutors said he falsified payroll tax documents to make it look like he was paying employees in excess of $22 million, when there were no W2 forms to back up the claim.

None of the loan money was spent, defense attorney Patrick Hanly wrote in a motion arguing for Colar's release.

“This is a no loss paper crime. A fraud case involving allegations of false statements on a loan application,” Hanly wrote. “The loan proceeds sat in the defendant's account for over 2 weeks before being seized by the FBI.”

The East Bay Times reports Colar was the leader of a Black Muslim temple in Oakland and a group that was a spinoff of Your Black Muslim Bakery, after the leader of the bakery was arrested and later convicted of ordering the murder of Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey.

Colar was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to five years in state prison for submitting bogus documents to win security contracts with Alameda County, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

More
I Stock 489544923 (1)
Former Tech CEO Gets Home Confinement for Admissions Bribe
He paid $300,000 to bribe his son's way into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, even though the son did not play tennis.
Oct 6th, 2020
Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe's store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo.
Pandemic Pushes Start of Holiday Shopping Earlier than Ever
Stores are starting holiday deals in October so people don’t crowd their stores later.
Oct 5th, 2020
A shopper walks by one of several vacant retail spaces among the outlet shops in Freeport, Maine.
Long-Term Jobless Caught in Squeeze that Imperils Recovery
Millions of Americans' unemployment has stretched from weeks into months.
Oct 5th, 2020
Kathy Andrews, left, speaks with Reatha Jefferson by the Great Pee Dee River Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Pamplico, S.C..
Small Pipeline, Large Worries for Some S.C. Residents
Utility giant Dominion Energy is attempting to use eminent domain to build the pipeline across resident-owned land.
Oct 5th, 2020
Two women and a child wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site.
Survey: Business Economists See Coronavirus as Biggest Risk
The recovery is expected to remain sluggish in coming months.
Oct 5th, 2020
Ap20275569799045 (1)
US Traffic Deaths Fell 2% in 2019
The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.
Oct 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1154816450
Court: Amazon Not Liable in Teen's Powdered Caffeine Death
Stiner died of cardiac arrhythmia and seizure from acute caffeine toxicity.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Robert Murray
Former Coal CEO Robert Murray Files for Black Lung Benefits
Murray told NPR last year that his lung disease was not caused by working in underground mines.
Oct 2nd, 2020
A trike stands near the burnt remains of a building destroyed by a wildfire.
Pacific Power Utility Sued Over Devastating Oregon Wildfires
The lawsuit claims power lines "ignited massive, deadly and destructive fires."
Oct 2nd, 2020
Jim Farley, Jr. during New York International Auto Show.
New Ford CEO Replaces CFO
Jim Farley made a series of structural and management changes in his first day on the job.
Oct 1st, 2020
Arkema CEO, Richard Rowe, listens during the Arkema Inc., criminal trial at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse, in Houston.
Judge Tosses Case Against CEO Over Plant Fire During Harvey
He had faced charges over the reckless emission of an air contaminant.
Oct 1st, 2020
Then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams.
Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
Dennis Williams said he "deliberately looked away" despite suspicions that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
Oct 1st, 2020