Former VW Boss Faces Trial on 2nd Set of Charges

Prosecutors allege the former CEO knew about the installation of illegal "defeat devices" in about 500,000 cars.

Sep 24th, 2020
Associated Press
Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen.
Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen.
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must face trial on a second set of charges in the company's diesel emissions scandal, this time accused of market manipulation.

Thursday's announcement by the Braunschweig state court followed a decision earlier this month that he must stand trial on fraud charges. No date has been set for either set of proceedings.

Winterkorn resigned from Volkswagen days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation on Sept. 18, 2015.

The company had for years been using software that recognized when vehicles were on test stands and turned emission controls on, then turned the emission controls off during normal driving. As a result, the cars emitted far more than the legal U.S. limit of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant that harms people’s health.

Prosecutors accuse Winterkorn of knowing about the installation of an illegal “defeat device” in about 500,000 cars on the U.S. market and deliberately failing to inform markets in good time of a “significant financial risk” that had started to materialize in early 2015. The court said it sent the charges to trial unchanged.

Volkswagen shares dropped sharply after the scandal became public, prompting investors to demand compensation in a separate civil case.

Winterkorn's lawyer has rejected charges that the former CEO had early knowledge of the use of the software in U.S. diesel cars, saying that significant information did not reach him.

On Thursday, lawyer Felix Doerr rejected the market manipulation charges again and said the proceedings will show that they are “unfounded,” news agency dpa reported.

Volkswagen has paid more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and settlements over the scandal.

More
A little girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia.
Palm Oil Labor Abuses Linked to World’s Top Brands, Banks
A new report details human trafficking and slave labor at plantations that supply many large companies.
Sep 24th, 2020
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province.
China, Top Global Emitter, Aims to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2060
Calling for a “green revolution,” China's president said the pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Porsche's first all-electric production car, the 2020 Taycan.
Why Electric Vehicle Ranges Vary from EPA Estimates
Edmunds found that variance can be even greater with an EV.
Sep 23rd, 2020
File video footage run by China's CCTV.
China Blasts US House Bill, Denies Forced Labor in Xinjiang
The law could force companies to avoid a region that produces 80% of the cotton in China.
Sep 23rd, 2020
67648416 440954010082917 4912106400823377920 O
Pilgrim's Pride CEO, Indicted on Price Fixing Counts, Is Out
A federal grand jury found that executives conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Eus261 Refuse Ransomware Image 1
Ransomware Evolves, Security Tries to Keep Pace
A closer look at how this threat continues to grow, and how it impacted one of its latest victims: Jack Daniel's.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 538580198
Detroit Auto Show Postponed, Moved to Sept. 2021
The annual event was rescheduled for the second time due to COVID-19.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1143734226
N.M. Utility, Lab Partner to Make Grid More Resilient
The state is preparing to add more renewable energy to the mix.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1040694160 (1)
Canadian Auto Workers Extend Ford Contract, Delay Strike
The union had previously picked Ford as a potential strike target.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell: Many Small Companies Can Borrow Without Main Street
The central bank has faced criticism for not making the Main Street program easier to use for banks.
Sep 22nd, 2020
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing, China.
Microsoft Will Buy Video Game Maker Zenimax for $7.5B
The company produced the popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Robert W. Gore
Robert W. Gore, Inventor of Gore-Tex Fabric, Dead at 83
Gore figured out that by stretching PTFE with a sudden yank, the polymer expanded by 1,000%.
Sep 21st, 2020