Massive Damage of Rare Plants Probed at Nevada Mine Site

Estimates suggest as many as 17,000 plants — up to 40% of the entire population — were lost.

Sep 21st, 2020
Scott Sonner
A plant ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, points to a tiny Tiehm's buckwheat that has sprouted at a campus greenhouse in Reno, Nevada.
A plant ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, points to a tiny Tiehm's buckwheat that has sprouted at a campus greenhouse in Reno, Nevada.
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating the mysterious loss of a significant swath of a rare desert wildflower that’s being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada with some of the largest untapped lithium deposits in the world.

The Australian mining company, Ioneer Ltd., and state biologists investigating the unprecedented incident believe small mammals most likely caused the damage to thousands of plants at the only place Tiehm’s buckwheat is known to exist.

Conservationists suspect a more sinister scenario: Somebody dug them up while federal wildlife officials consider listing the plant as an endangered species.

Nevada’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating.

“While the investigation is still underway and the cause has yet to be determined, the evidence reported to us is consistent with herbivore activity,” department spokeswoman Samantha Thompson said in an email to The Associated Press.

Thompson said the agency isn’t aware of any similar instance involving Tiehm’s or related species. She said there were no reports of tool marks.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which petitioned to list the plant earlier this year, reported “mass destruction” at the site about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Reno to state and federal officials Tuesday.

It estimates as many as 17,000 plants were lost — up to 40% of the entire population.

Patrick Donnelly, the center’s Nevada director, and Naomi Fraga, director of conservation at the California Botanic Garden in Claremont, discovered and photographed the damage Sept. 13. They believe the plants were removed with small shovels or spades.

“This appears to have been a premeditated, somewhat organized, large-scale operation aimed at wiping out one of the rarest plants on Earth, one that was already in the pipeline for protection,” Donnelly said.

He wasn't aware at the time that researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno had observed the same phenomenon Sept. 8 and reported it to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Division of Natural Heritage.

Elizabeth Leger, a UNR biology professor leading a research effort to try to transplant the wildflower , is among those who suspect small animals caused the damage at the site of the proposed mine with a projected value of more than $1 billion.

“The impact on the plants is very alarming, no matter what the cause,” said Leger, who directs UNR’s Museum of Natural History.

Ioneer executive chairman James Calaway doubts anywhere near 17,000 plants were impacted but said it could be in the “low thousands."

He accused the Center for Biological Diversity of spreading “outlandish, false, inflammatory and irresponsible” statements about possible human involvement.

“It was some rodents that got hungry and thirsty,” Calaway said.

“We all agree it is a tragic event. We are out there working our tails off to try to understand what happened ... and take steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “It shows that CBD and Patrick Donnelly are willing to literally say anything in order to stop the development of this project."

Fraga, a co-signer of the federal listing petition, has never heard of buckwheats “being uprooted by a freak rodent attack.”

“I find it hard to believe that two species — buckwheat and rodent — that have lived at the same site for presumably for decades, centuries or even longer have an interaction that is catastrophic for the buckwheat for the first time at a time when protection of the species and the site is under serious scrutiny,” she said.

The center is urging the government and Ioneer to take steps to protect the remaining population, including fencing the site and posting a 24-hour security guard. It wants USFWS to immediately declare the flower endangered and Nevada to adopt rules to protect it.

Skeptics of the rodent theory include Benjamin Grady, an assistant biology professor at Ripon College in Wisconsin who wrote a technical report for the USFWS on buckwheat in 2015 and heads a national association of scientists who study the genus.

Grady, president of The Erogonum Society, said Tiehm’s has been monitored since the early 1990s “and to the best of my knowledge, damage like this has never been reported.” He hasn’t seen the damage first-hand but has been to the site numerous times and studied photographs of the damage.

“I have visited hundreds of different wild buckwheat populations from Colorado to California and New Mexico to Montana and have never seen herbivore damage anywhere close to this severe,” Grady said in an email to AP. “It seems very likely that this event was a deliberate human action."

Dan Barton, chairman of the Wildlife Department at California's Humboldt State University who has studied rodents and rare plants in similar soils for seven years, said the photographs and observations don’t “appear consistent with any rodent damage I’ve ever seen.”

Calaway believes drought conditions could have played a role.

“We’ve never seen anything like that in the five years we have been out there,” he said. He said they observed rodent activity about six weeks ago in a small patch of plants they’ve been watering in an effort to bolster the population — “but not on this scale.”

The company has spent more than $1 million on conservation efforts at the site rich with lithium needed to manufacture such things as batteries for Tesla’s electric cars. It has also entered into a multiyear research agreement with UNR scientists to study the possibility of transplanting buckwheat grown in a campus greenhouse to the wild.

Calaway said it's too soon to know but anticipates they'll remain on schedule to get permits begin construction by next summer.

“We are in the investigative phase of these animal attacks and trying to understand it in a thorough way,” he said. “We don’t at this time really see any reason why it would slow down or change the timeline."

More
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell: Many Small Companies Can Borrow Without Main Street
The central bank has faced criticism for not making the Main Street program easier to use for banks.
Sep 22nd, 2020
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing, China.
Microsoft Will Buy Video Game Maker Zenimax for $7.5B
The company produced the popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Robert W. Gore
Robert W. Gore, Inventor of Gore-Tex Fabric, Dead at 83
Gore figured out that by stretching PTFE with a sudden yank, the polymer expanded by 1,000%.
Sep 21st, 2020
Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington.
FAA Not Prepared to Update Jet Evacuation Rules
The agency hasn't updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades.
Sep 21st, 2020
Nikola Ground Breaking Event Press Release 12
Nikola Founder Quits Amid Allegations
The company is accused of lying about key features of its vehicles, such as stenciling “hydrogen electric” on a vehicle powered by natural gas.
Sep 21st, 2020
I Stock 1154834209
Google Receives $25M Tax Break for Nevada Facility
The company plans to invest $1.8 billion in a pair of data centers in the state.
Sep 18th, 2020
Clouds of smoke are pictured over Europe's largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland.
UN Chief: Don't 'Throw Away' Stimulus Money on Fossil Fuels
Countries have "a choice of two paths" as they mobilize trillions for economic recovery.
Sep 18th, 2020
Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat from Oakland, addresses lawmakers while holding her one-month-old daughter Elly in her arms during the final hours of the California legislative session in Sacramento, Calif.
California Paid Leave Law Among Nation's Broadest
The bill was a priority for labor unions, but it almost didn't happen because of stiff opposition from business groups.
Sep 18th, 2020
I Stock 1185499414
Egyptian, Mexican, Moldovan Exit Race for Top WTO Post
A second round will cut the list of candidates from five to two sometime in October.
Sep 18th, 2020
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat.
US Bans WeChat, TikTok Citing Privacy, National Security
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said access to TikTok may be possible if certain safeguards are put into place.
Sep 18th, 2020
Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer.
Ford to Build Electric Truck Plant in Mich.
The automaker will add 300 jobs to build an electric F-150.
Sep 17th, 2020
I Stock 992217126
Woman Guilty in Scheme to Ship Military Boats to China
The raiding vessels and multi-fuel engines can be launched from a submarine or dropped by an aircraft.
Sep 17th, 2020