Auto Workers Pick Ford as Potential Strike Target

The union is looking for job security and commitments, including electric vehicles.

Sep 9th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1192891571 (1)
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — The union that represents Canadian auto workers has picked Ford as a potential strike target in contract talks this year.

The Unifor union's contracts with all three Detroit automakers expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Unifor President Jerry Dias says at a news conference Tuesday that the union wants product commitments for Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto. Production of the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs ends at the plant in 2023. Dias says Ford hasn’t made any future product commitments.

He says the union is looking for job security and commitments including electric vehicles. The basics of a three-year deal with Ford would then apply to the other two companies, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors.

Dias says Canada has no commitments to build electric vehicles and has dropped from the fourth-largest vehicle maker in 1999 to No. 12 currently.

In addition to product commitments, the union also will focus on wages and benefits, he said.

Ford said in a statement it looks forward to reaching a deal that keeps it competitive and maintains Canadian jobs. “We'll be asking our employees to work with us to help shape this new reality,” the statement said.

Unifor went on a month-long strike in 2017 at a GM plant that makes the Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. The union wanted to be named the lead producer of the SUV, which also is made in Mexico. While Unifor didn't get that, the union said it won provisions giving added benefits to workers who are near retirement if the plant closes, production moves or a shift is ended.

The union also fought with GM last year over plans to stop auto production at a factory in Oshawa, Ontario.

More
I Stock 1214496805
Samsung Wins $6.6B Verizon 5G Contract
The South Korean technology giant will develop infrastructure for Verizon's 5G network.
Sep 8th, 2020
Io T
COVID Emphasizes Potential of Digital Manufacturing
There are four main areas where ERP and digital transformation can stimulate operational efficiencies and business agility.
Sep 4th, 2020
I Stock 504586676
Virgin Atlantic Completes Rescue Plan; 1,150 Jobs Lost
The deal was was formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process.
Sep 4th, 2020
Jeff Arnett, the master distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn.
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller Stepping Down After 12 Years
Jeff Arnett stewarded the brand's global growth and expanded its lineup.
Sep 4th, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America&rsquo;s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Daimler Tests Self-Driving Trucks in Southwest
Daimler and Torc Robotics established a new testing center as they begin automated runs for 18-wheelers.
Sep 4th, 2020
Larry Householder
Ex-Ohio House Speaker Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Scheme
The powerful lawmaker and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.
Sep 4th, 2020
Fakisha Fenderson and her son Tyler stand in the front yard of her parent&apos;s home in Laurel, Miss.
A New $300 Federal Jobless Benefit? Not Likely for Some
Because of a raft of restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles, more than 1 million of the unemployed won't receive that $300 check.
Sep 4th, 2020
In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, PA
US Productivity Jumped Record 10.1% in Q2, But Output Sunk
Hours worked fell by 43%, contributing to a 37% decline in output as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through nearly every corner of the economy.
Sep 3rd, 2020
One of the test vehicles from Argo AI, Ford&apos;s autonomous vehicle unit.
US Agency Posts Online Map to Track Autonomous Vehicle Tests
The pilot program that now shows testing in 17 cities across the nation.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney poses inside his main Ann Sather restaurant.
Business Owners Tap Into Savings to Withstand Pandemic
One owner withdrew $30,000 from her retirement account — a painful decision for a 56-year-old.
Sep 3rd, 2020
An artist&rsquo;s rendering of NuScale Power&rsquo;s small modular nuclear reactor plant.
US Gives First-Ever OK for Small Commercial Nuclear Reactor
The small reactors can produce about 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power more than 50,000 homes.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash.
Study: Electronics Could Stop 40% of Big Truck Rear Crashes
When rear crashes did happen, the systems cut the speeds by more than half.
Sep 3rd, 2020