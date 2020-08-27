Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling

The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.

Aug 27th, 2020
Rod McGuirk
I Stock 475012074 (1)
iStock

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government introduced legislation Thursday that would phase out exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires beginning January next year.

The legislation introduced to Parliament aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons (711,000 U.S. tons) of unprocessed trash that Australia ships overseas each year, usually to Asian ports. Waste glass exports would be banned from Jan. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“It’s our waste. It’s our responsibility,” Morrison said.

“We’ve got to deal with it and recycle it and repurpose it and reuse it here to both drive jobs in the recycling sector and also to improve the quality of our environment,” he added.

Morrison said waste plastic was a key issue that he had raised with Australia’s South Pacific neighbors and with the East Asian Summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“Waste plastic in oceans is destroying communities, it’s destroying their livelihoods, it’s destroying their health,” Morrison said.

Waste disposal has become an increasingly pressing problem around the world since 2017 when China, previously its main destination, barred imports of almost all foreign waste.

The Australian legislation would establish a national industry framework for recycling and create a 190 million Australian dollar ($138 million) recycling modernization fund.

The government also plans to create 10,000 new jobs in the waste and recycling sector, a 32% increase on current staffing levels.

More incentives would be offered to companies to take greater environmental responsibility for the products they make and for what happens with those products and packaging at the end of their lives.

“This is about tackling a national environmental issue that has been buried in landfill or shipped offshore for far too long,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley said in a statement.

The legislation was welcomed by the Australian Council of Recycling and the Australian Food and Grocery Council.

More
I Stock 1170018697
Ex-Pharmaceutical Company Boss Faces Insider Trading Charges
He is accused of feeding secrets that enabled friends and family to earn over $700,000 illegally.
Aug 26th, 2020
Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp.
NTSB: Lawmaker in Plane Crash Flew Despite Vision Problems
His medical flight certification had been denied eight years ago.
Aug 26th, 2020
Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumps from the SolarStratos solar powered aircraft prototype.
Swiss Team Claims 1st Jump, Free Fall from Solar Plane
The jump sought to demonstrate that skydiving can be carried out without planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Aug 25th, 2020
Shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment.
Pipeline Tunnel Supporters, Foes Clash Before Mich. Panel
The proposed Great Lakes tunnel would be drilled beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
Aug 25th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
The Right Bot for You
A digital assistant for every worker is certainly cool, but in today’s artificial intelligence age, selecting the wrong automation tool can be disastrous.
Aug 25th, 2020
John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert.
City Naming Sewage Plant After John Oliver
The comedian took a shot at the Connecticut city in a recent episode of his HBO show.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1057873222
The Labor-Busting Law Firms and Consultants That Keep Google, Amazon and Other Workplaces Union-Free
Just a handful of little-known law and consulting firms do much of the dirty work.
Aug 25th, 2020
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1138475682
Q&A: More Oil and Gas Bankruptcies Coming
Dozens of companies have filed for bankruptcy so far this year, and the pace is likely to accelerate.
Aug 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing.
Report: Trump Administration to Block Proposed Alaska Mine
Trump faced pressure to stop the Pebble Mine project from a major GOP donor, the CEO of Bass Pro Shops, and his eldest son.
Aug 24th, 2020
Kendall Ballew, an employee of the Anderson Mall, cleans the doors before the mall opened to limited business in Anderson, S.C.
Emails Show Businesses Held Sway Over State Reopening Plans
Government guidelines to business re-openings appear to have mirrored industry demands.
Aug 24th, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office in Perth, Australia.
Rio Tinto CEO Loses $3.5M Over Destroyed Indigenous Sites
Two 46,000-year-old rock shelters were leveled to access iron ore.
Aug 24th, 2020