Ex-Pharmaceutical Company Boss Faces Insider Trading Charges

He is accused of feeding secrets that enabled friends and family to earn over $700,000 illegally.

Aug 26th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1170018697
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of a pharmaceutical company was arrested Tuesday in California on insider trading charges, accused of feeding secrets that enabled friends and family to earn over $700,000 illegally.

Sepehr Sarshar, 53, of Encinitas, California, was charged in Manhattan federal court with securities fraud, wire fraud and fraud in connection with a tender offer. He was released on $1 million bail after an initial appearance in San Diego federal court.

Authorities said he provided inside information in 2015 about a pending $3.2 billion buyout offer from Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a generic drug giant, to his friends and family so they could trade securities in Auspex Pharmaceuticals, a company he founded.

Those close associates included a college friend, his then-girlfriend, another longtime friend, and a close relative, authorities said.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, said it seems obvious that a company's secrets should not be shared and yet “time and time again we see where those privy to a company’s inside information pass it on to family and friends."

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Sarshar’s friends and family made nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.

A message was left with Sarshar’s defense lawyers.

More
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
The Right Bot for You
A digital assistant for every worker is certainly cool, but in today’s artificial intelligence age, selecting the wrong automation tool can be disastrous.
Aug 25th, 2020
John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert.
City Naming Sewage Plant After John Oliver
The comedian took a shot at the Connecticut city in a recent episode of his HBO show.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1057873222
The Labor-Busting Law Firms and Consultants That Keep Google, Amazon and Other Workplaces Union-Free
Just a handful of little-known law and consulting firms do much of the dirty work.
Aug 25th, 2020
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1138475682
Q&A: More Oil and Gas Bankruptcies Coming
Dozens of companies have filed for bankruptcy so far this year, and the pace is likely to accelerate.
Aug 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing.
Report: Trump Administration to Block Proposed Alaska Mine
Trump faced pressure to stop the Pebble Mine project from a major GOP donor, the CEO of Bass Pro Shops, and his eldest son.
Aug 24th, 2020
Kendall Ballew, an employee of the Anderson Mall, cleans the doors before the mall opened to limited business in Anderson, S.C.
Emails Show Businesses Held Sway Over State Reopening Plans
Government guidelines to business re-openings appear to have mirrored industry demands.
Aug 24th, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office in Perth, Australia.
Rio Tinto CEO Loses $3.5M Over Destroyed Indigenous Sites
Two 46,000-year-old rock shelters were leveled to access iron ore.
Aug 24th, 2020
New Hampshire Rep. Nancy Murphy, D-Merrimack.
Thousands Allowed to Bypass Environmental Rules in Pandemic
Governments eased enforcement over smokestacks, medical waste, sewage plants, oilfields and chemical plants.
Aug 24th, 2020
I Stock 1157557928
How to Integrate Automation Data with Industrial Messaging Protocols
The protocol that went to the cloud and back is here to bring your data along for the ride.
Aug 24th, 2020
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Ex-Official Says Former Mexico President Directed Corruption
The former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company accused the former president and his treasury secretary of directing a kickback and embezzlement scheme.
Aug 21st, 2020
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Embattled Postal Leader Is Trump Donor with Deep GOP Ties
He also has significant financial stakes in companies that do business or compete with the agency.
Aug 21st, 2020