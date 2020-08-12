Rising Star in Detroit Departs Suddenly for Silicon Valley

Dhivya Suryadevara became General Motors' first female CFO at age 39.

Aug 12th, 2020
Matt Ott
Dhivya Suryadevara
Dhivya Suryadevara
Associated Press

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The chief financial officer at General Motors, Dhivya Suryadevara, is trading Detroit for Silicon Valley in a surprise departure to join the payments startup Stripe.

A rising star in the auto sector, Suryadevara became GM's first female CFO in 2018 at the age of 39, and quickly became a trusted voice for Mary Barra, the first woman to head a major U.S. auto manufacturer.

“Dhivya has been a transformational leader in her tenure as CFO,” said Barra. “She has helped the company strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, focus on cash generation and drive the right investments for our future. We wish her every success.”

Stripe, which developed a rapid payment system for online business that has become ubiquitous during the pandemic, is a company that appears tailor built to sail through the global disruption. It has launched in 15 countries in the past year.

The company, founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison, is a competitor of Square, run by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.

After its latest round of funding, the company puts its value at around $36 billion, not too far behind GM, which is valued at $41.5 billion. Stripe is maintaining a $2 billion balance sheet, more fortress-like than besieged, as so many major companies have become during the COVID-19 crisis.

Adding to Stripe’s client roster this year alone are the companies Caviar, Coupa, Just Eat, Mattel, NBC, and Paid.

Stripe’s technology has become integral to thousands of small businesses through its broad platform. In April, the company said that it had facilitated $1 billion in sales for businesses that began using Stripe since COVID-19 was detected in the U.S.

“I’m very excited to join Stripe at a pivotal time for the company,” Suryadevara said in a prepared statement. “I really enjoy leading complex, large-scale businesses and I hope to use my skills to help accelerate Stripe’s already steep growth trajectory.”

General Motors named John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, as acting global chief financial officer, effective Saturday.

More
A Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver&apos;s car next to an Uber sticker.
Calif. Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees
The companies said the decision threatens to shut them down during a pandemic-induced downturn.
Aug 11th, 2020
Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, prepares to unfurl a banner during a naming ceremony for the Brightline train station.
Passenger Train Company Drops Virgin as Partner
Brightline partnered with an internationally recognizable name for a small, undisclosed investment — but the money never came.
Aug 11th, 2020
I Stock 1151863802
Why More Manufacturing Employees Need to Speak Up
The secret to surviving and thriving in the automation revolution is in what computers can’t replace: human creativity, empathy, and critical thinking.
Aug 10th, 2020
James Jackson outside his home during the coronavirus pandemic.
For Pandemic Jobless, the Only Real Certainty Is Uncertainty
The COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic upheaval have thrown millions of lives into disarray.
Aug 10th, 2020
Oil leaking from the MV Wakashio.
Mauritius Races to Contain Oil Spill, Protect Coastline
An estimated 1 ton of oil from a Japanese ship escaped into the sea.
Aug 10th, 2020
President Donald Trump signs an executive order during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club.
Trump's Pandemic Relief Orders Are Limited in Scope
The payroll tax deferral may not translate into more spending money for workers.
Aug 10th, 2020
Kim Sung-joo, bottom center, a victim of Japan&apos;s forced labor, arrives at the Supreme Court&apos;s in Seoul, South Korea.
Japan's Legacy of Forced Labor Haunts Ties with Neighbors
Hundreds of thousands were brought in to work in logging, in mines, on farms and in factories.
Aug 10th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard, Union Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike
The agreement would increase annual wages by 3% over three years, preserve seniority and improve health care.
Aug 10th, 2020
Autonomous Car 5bd1d28e3673d
AAA: Partially Automated Driving Systems Don't Always Work
The auto club recommends that car companies limit their use of the systems.
Aug 6th, 2020
Boeing employees stand near the new Boeing 787-10 at the company&apos;s facility in North Charleston, S.C.
Boeing Faces Fine Over Pressuring Safety Inspectors
The FAA says Boeing managers pressured and harassed employees and threatened to replace them.
Aug 6th, 2020
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra.
Samsung's New Phones Test Consumer Demand for Pricey Gadgets
The latest Galaxy phones will cost $1,000 to $1,300.
Aug 6th, 2020
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020