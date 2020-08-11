Calif. Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees

The companies said the decision threatens to shut them down during a pandemic-induced downturn.

Aug 11th, 2020
Adam Beam
A Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver&apos;s car next to an Uber sticker.
A Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker.
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, a shift that would guarantee benefits like overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement for workers who make up much of the freewheeling gig economy.

But the ruling from San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman won't take effect right away as both Uber and Lyft said Monday they will immediately appeal to a higher court, which could put the ruling on hold as the case continues.

Still, advocates praised the ruling as a milestone in their fight to apply traditional worker protections to a fast-growing segment of the labor force. But the companies criticized the decision, saying it threatens to shut them down during a pandemic-induced economic downturn where many people who have lost their jobs turn to the ride-hailing companies to make money.

“Our elected leaders should be focused on creating work, not trying to shut down an entire industry during an economic depression,” Uber spokesperson Davis White said.

The lawsuit was filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco under a new California law that says companies can only classify workers as contractors if they perform work “outside the usual course” of their business.

The law has wide-reaching implications across a number of sectors, but none more so than the ride-hailing industry. The companies have already challenged the law in federal court, where their efforts to stop it from taking effect have, so far, failed. And they have pledged to spend more than a hundred million dollars to support a ballot measure in November that, if approved by voters, would exempt them from the law.

Lawyers for Uber and Lyft say drivers are not fundamental to the business, arguing the companies are “multi-sided platforms" whose activities encompass much more than transportation. But Schulman rejected those arguments, writing in a 34-page opinion that the argument “flies in the face of economic reality and common sense.”

“To state the obvious, drivers are central, not tangential, to Uber and Lyft's entire ride-hailing business,” Schulman wrote.

State officials have argued Uber and Lyft's behavior hurts more than just drivers, noting the companies don't pay into the state's unemployment insurance fund that covers benefits for people when they lose their jobs. The state's fund was quickly depleted following huge job losses because of the pandemic, resulting in the state borrowing billions of dollars from the federal government.

“Our state and workers shouldn’t have to foot the bill when big businesses try to skip out on their responsibilities,” Becerra, California's Democratic attorney general, said "We’re going to keep working to make sure Uber and Lyft play by the rules.”

But ride-haling companies have been hurt by the pandemic, too. Uber announced last week it lost $1.78 billion in the past three months as millions of people stayed home during the pandemic.

Uber said it did not anticipate any immediate disruptions because of the ruling for its more than 100,000 drivers in California. Lyft, meanwhile, turned its attention to the November ballot initiative.

"Ultimately, we believe this issue will be decided by California voters and that they will side with drivers,” Lyft spokesperson Julie Wood said.

More
President Donald Trump signs an executive order during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club.
Trump's Pandemic Relief Orders Are Limited in Scope
The payroll tax deferral may not translate into more spending money for workers.
Aug 10th, 2020
Kim Sung-joo, bottom center, a victim of Japan&apos;s forced labor, arrives at the Supreme Court&apos;s in Seoul, South Korea.
Japan's Legacy of Forced Labor Haunts Ties with Neighbors
Hundreds of thousands were brought in to work in logging, in mines, on farms and in factories.
Aug 10th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard, Union Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike
The agreement would increase annual wages by 3% over three years, preserve seniority and improve health care.
Aug 10th, 2020
Autonomous Car 5bd1d28e3673d
AAA: Partially Automated Driving Systems Don't Always Work
The auto club recommends that car companies limit their use of the systems.
Aug 6th, 2020
Boeing employees stand near the new Boeing 787-10 at the company&apos;s facility in North Charleston, S.C.
Boeing Faces Fine Over Pressuring Safety Inspectors
The FAA says Boeing managers pressured and harassed employees and threatened to replace them.
Aug 6th, 2020
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra.
Samsung's New Phones Test Consumer Demand for Pricey Gadgets
The latest Galaxy phones will cost $1,000 to $1,300.
Aug 6th, 2020
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany.
BMW Reports Q2 Loss but Sees Rebound in China
CEO Oliver Zipse said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year.
Aug 5th, 2020
I Stock 1256550093
School Laptops Held Up Over Possible Human Rights Violations
The Lenovo computers involved a separate electronics company accused of involvement in human rights violations in China.
Aug 5th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Ethical Considerations For AI
Artificial intelligence will need to strike a balance between embracing the technology, being realistic about its potential, and keeping workers happy.
Aug 5th, 2020
Richard Branson attends a news conference.
Virgin Atlantic Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Founder Richard Branson previously said he would pledge his Caribbean island as collateral for a loan.
Aug 5th, 2020
United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger.
Ex-UAW Chief Says Bribery Claims 'Utterly Baseless'
The accusation is the first against the former union president in a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.
Aug 5th, 2020