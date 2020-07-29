Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement

The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.

Jul 29th, 2020
Tom Krisher
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Even though General Motors was able to reopen its U.S. factories for the last half of the second quarter, the company still lost $806 million from April through June.

The Detroit automaker closed its plants on March 18 and they remained idle for two months due to the coronavirus. Production didn’t resume fast enough to stem the losses.

Like other automakers, GM counts revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories, so it had little money coming in for about seven weeks in April and May.

The company reported a loss of 50 cents per share excluding one-time items. That was better than Wall Street expected, with analysts polled by FactSet predicting a $1.77 per-share loss.

Revenue was cut in half to $16.78 billion, but that also topped expectations.

GM burned through more than $9 billion during the quarter, including nearly $8 billion from operations and $1.1 billion in capital spending. It lost money before taxes in all of its business units save for its financial arm. In its traditionally profitable North America wing, GM lost $100 million.

The company raised borrowing on its revolving credit line to $16 billion to get through the crisis, pushing automotive debt to over $32 billion. It was $13 billion a year ago.

But Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said there is hope in the second half of the year. If U.S. sales continue at an annual rate of 14 million and production isn't disrupted, GM should generate $7 billion to $9 billion in cash from July through December, offsetting a large part of the first-half cash burn. The company should be able to repay its revolving credit line by year's end, she said.

She also said that if the recovery continues from the pandemic, GM expects pretax earnings of $4 billion to $5 billion in the second half of the year.

“There's a ton of uncertainty out there,” she said.

Sales in the U.S., GM’s most lucrative market, fell 34% for the quarter, even though executives said there is pent-up demand for vehicles, especially pickup trucks. GM has put many of its truck plants on three shifts as it tries to make up for lost production.

Suryadevara said the company nearly reached break-even pretax earnings in North America in a challenging quarter.

“These results illustrate the resiliency and earnings power of the business as we make the critical investments necessary for our future,” Suryadevara said in a prepared statement.

GM is seeing signs of improvement, and some areas, such as pickup trucks, have been constrained by low inventory levels as plants came back on line. “The company is working all avenues to increase U.S. dealer stocks and has restarted all U.S. truck and full-size SUV plants to three shifts, and nearly all other plants to pre-pandemic shift levels,” GM said.

U.S. sales tumbled 35% in April, but that improved to a decline of around 20% year over year in May and June, the company said.

The company reported strong sales of pickup trucks and new full-size SUVs such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. “They're flying off the dealer lots,” Suryadevara said.

CEO Mary Barra said the company would add 200 workers at its pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to meet demand. Workers likely will be transferred from other GM factories.

With China recovering from the coronavirus outbreak, GM reported income of $200 million there. But its international operations, including China, lost a total of $300 million.

On a conference call with analysts, Barra wouldn’t rule out changing GM’s name so it better reflects the company’s commitment to electric vehicles.

“That’s something that we evaluate and look at when’s the right time and what are the proof points that everybody looks at it and makes it real,” she said. “We’re going to make any changes necessary to drive the shareholder value.”

Barra was responding to a question from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas about changing the 111-year-old name to Ultium, which GM has chosen for its new electric vehicle battery system. Jonas said investors value electric vehicles more than internal combustion engines, which they see as a “melting ice cube” portion of the business.

The whole auto industry was expected to struggle this quarter as the pandemic cut into sales. Electric vehicle company Tesla may wind up the lone exception because it managed to post a $104 million profit. But Japan’s struggling Nissan reported a $2.7 billion loss (285.6 billion yen) for the period.

GM’s shares fell 2% to $25.82.

More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., during a news conference.
Mnuchin, Pelosi Talk Virus Relief; GOP Slashes Jobless Aid
Aid runs out Friday for a $600 weekly jobless benefit that Democrats call a lifeline for out-of-work Americans.
Jul 28th, 2020
Digitally applied mask shapes to photos
Pandemic Masks Thwarting Face Recognition Tech
Even the best commercial facial recognition systems have error rates as high as 50% when trying to identify masked faces.
Jul 28th, 2020
Under Armour cleats.
Regulators Warn Under Armour Over Accounting Disclosures
The Securities and Exchange Commission is focused on sales reporting in 2015 and 2016.
Jul 28th, 2020
Firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle.
Remington Seeks Bankruptcy for 2nd Time in as Many Years
Gun sales have slumped, as they typically do, under a Republican administration.
Jul 28th, 2020
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg, Bezos, Other Tech CEOs Testify on Competition
It’s the first such congressional review of the tech industry.
Jul 27th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Machinists Union President Rallies Striking Shipyard Workers
There have been no face-to-face negotiations since the strike began.
Jul 27th, 2020
Patrice Jetter, a furloughed school crossing guard.
Disabled Americans Mark Milestone as Crisis Deepens Job Woes
Disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults — a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 27th, 2020
Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif.
737 Engines Could Shut Down Mid-Flight
The FAA ordered airlines to inspect and, if necessary, replace a critical engine part.
Jul 27th, 2020
I Stock 1163736713
5 Manufacturing Trends the Pandemic Has Accelerated
Many of these trends were part of the pre-COVID roadmap, but the pandemic pushed them into overdrive.
Jul 24th, 2020
I Stock 1128199729
Coal Operator Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The company bought assets from bankrupt Blackjewel last year.
Jul 24th, 2020
A plant ecologist points to a tiny Tiehm&apos;s buckwheat.
US Mulls Endangered Status for Nevada Plant in Mine Fight
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says two rare desert plants could go extinct.
Jul 24th, 2020
Vorayuth &apos;Boss&apos; Yoovidhya walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London.
Charges Dropped Against Thai Red Bull Heir in Fatal Crash
He was accused of killing a Bangkok police officer in a 2012 car crash.
Jul 24th, 2020