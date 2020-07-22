Prosecutors: Company, CEO Tried to Export Chemicals to China

The California company and CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges.

Jul 22nd, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1183376794
iStock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A California company and its CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges for allegedly attempting to illegally export chemicals to a Chinese company with military ties, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said Tao Jiang, president and CEO of Broad Tech System Inc., has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Providence along with his company and Bohr Winn-Shih, a company equipment engineer.

Weisman’s office said Monday the company was involved in a scheme to ship chemicals used in microchip manufacturing from Rhode Island to a company in China, in violation of the federal Export Control Reform Act.

He said Jiang's company knowingly submitted false documentation to federal authorities and shipping companies to order the chemicals. Federal authorities alerted the unidentified Rhode Island manufacturer and the products were never shipped.

Weisman's office said the chemicals had been destined for the China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned entity in Nanjing that makes key components for China’s military and other large-scale national projects.

Federal law restricts the export of items that could help another nation's military or that could harm foreign policy or national security, Weisman’s office said.

Jiang and the company didn't respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. No lawyer is listed for Winn-Shih in the federal court database.

More
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883 5ef224e564fbb
Calif. Court Upholds Verdict in Monsanto Cancer Case
But the panel slashed the damage award from $78.5 million to $21.5 million.
Jul 21st, 2020
Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck.
Watchdogs Eye $700M Loan to Struggling Trucking Firm
Under the terms of the loan, taxpayers will take a 30% stake in the company.
Jul 21st, 2020
A woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device.
FDA Calls for Removal of Fruity, Disposable E-Cigarettes
The agency says companies never received permission to sell them in the U.S.
Jul 21st, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Urges Swift Aid Bill; Ex-Fed Chairs Want Bigger Deal
Extra unemployment assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.
Jul 20th, 2020
Chevron logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Chevron Buys Noble for $5 Billion
Crude prices are down more than 30% this year.
Jul 20th, 2020
An AR-15 rifle fitted with a &apos;bump stock.&apos;
Bump Stock Manufacturer Seeks Las Vegas Shooter's Estate
The move could divert money expected to go to victims' families.
Jul 20th, 2020
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Video Shows NYC Dismemberment Suspect Buying Saw
The tech entrepreneur's former assistant was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.
Jul 20th, 2020
I Stock 1135159623
How to Prevent PLM From Suffering the Post-Pilot Stall
Lots of companies simply have their hands full dealing with the constant change surrounding product development that they can’t (or won’t) take the time to figure out how to evolve.
Jul 17th, 2020
Thumb
Equipment Failure Sparks Steel Mill Explosion
The blast showered the facility with chunks of hot white refractory.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep66tn
Ford Ranger Named ‘Most American-Made’
The reintroduced pickup topped 90 U.S.-assembled models in the annual rankings.
Jul 17th, 2020
Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River.
Agency Throws Curveball in Dam Demolition Plan
A new stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal.
Jul 17th, 2020