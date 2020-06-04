Coronavirus Strands Merchant Ship Crews at Sea for Months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew haven’t set foot on dry land.

Jun 4th, 2020
Theodora TongasElena Becatoros
A cargo ship approaches the port of Piraeus as other ships are anchored.
A cargo ship approaches the port of Piraeus as other ships are anchored.
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew haven’t set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He still doesn’t know when he’ll be able to go home.

Countries across the world have imposed lockdowns, shut borders and suspended international flights to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The move was deemed essential to prevent rampaging contagion, but merchant ship crews have become unintended collateral damage.

With more than 80% of global trade by volume transported by sea, the world’s more than 2 million merchant seafarers play a vital role.

“In some ways, they’ve been the forgotten army of people,” said Guy Platten, secretary general of the ICS. “They’re out of sight and out of mind, and yet they’re absolutely essential for moving the fuel, the food, the medical supplies and all the other vital goods to feed world trade.”

About 150,000 seafarers are stranded at sea in need of crew changes, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. Roughly another 150,000 are stuck on shore, waiting to get back to work.

“It’s not a tenable position to keep on indefinitely. You can’t just keep extending people,” said Platten.

International shipping organizations, trade unions and shipping companies are urging countries to recognize merchant crews as essential workers and allow them to travel and carry out crew changes.

“Our challenge now is to get a very strong message to governments. You can’t expect people to move (personal protective equipment), drugs and all the issues that we need to respond to COVID, and keep cities and countries that are in lockdown fed, if you don’t move cargo on ships,” said Steve Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation, or ITF. “They’ve got to recognize the sacrifice seafarers are making for our global society.”

Kogankov is seven months into a four-month contract and was supposed to be replaced in mid-March in Qatar. But a few days before he arrived, Qatar imposed a lockdown and banned international flights.

From there to South Korea, Japan, South Korea again and on to Singapore and Thailand, each time the same story: Lockdown. No flights. No going home.

The uncertainty and open-ended extension of his contract — and with it the responsibility for his 21-man crew and a ship carrying flammable cargo — is taking its toll.

“When you are seven months on board, you are becoming physically and mentally exhausted,” Kogankov said by satellite phone from Thailand. “We are working 24/7. We don’t have, let’s say, Friday night or Saturday night or weekends. No, the vessel is running all the time.”

Officers sign on for three to four months, the rest of the crew for around seven months. But they always have an end date. Take that away, and suddenly the prospect of endless workdays becomes a strain.

“We’re gravely worried that there could be a higher increase of incidents and accidents. But we also are seeing a high level of what I would describe as anxiety and frustration,” Cotton said. “If you don’t know when you’re going to get off a ship, that adds to a high level of anxiety that really is quite demoralizing.”

Unless governments facilitate crew changes, Cotton warned, “it’s difficult for us to convince the seafarers not to take more dramatic action, and ... stop working.”

It’s not just crew changes that are problematic during the pandemic. Getting medical help for seafarers has also become difficult, as Capt. Stephan Berger discovered when one of his crew fell ill — not with coronavirus.

Lockdowns in successive ports made visiting a doctor impossible. It took multiple phone calls and the combined efforts of a Dubai paramedic, Berger and the German ship-owning company to eventually get the necessary care for the crewmember, who was hospitalized for three weeks.

Of the 23 people aboard Berger’s Berlin Express, 18 were due for a crew change when it moored in Valencia, Spain, in late May. The officers had extended what were normally three-month contracts to four and five months, while the mostly Filipino crew had been on board for eight or nine months, instead of three or four.

Despite this, morale has been good, Berger said.

Nobody is particularly happy with the contract extensions, “but we have to take it as it is,” he said. “It feels sometimes like a prison.”

Ship-owning company Hapag-Lloyd was doing everything it could to arrange crew changes and managed to arrange for the seven European crew members to sign off in Barcelona on May 30, Berger said. But there are still no flights home for the Filipino crew.

“We are very much hidden. We are on board our vessels, and the people might see the big ships coming in and out of the ports, but very seldom they see the people who are operating the ships,” Berger said. “We hope that people would recognize it a little bit more now.”

On another Hapag-Lloyd container ship, apprentice Hannah Gerlach was to sign off in mid-March in Singapore. But even as her vessel headed to Asia, it was clear that wouldn’t happen. Gerlach packed her bags for an earlier departure from Sri Lanka, but by the time she arrived, so had the lockdown.

“I definitely miss my family very much. ... And I miss just these moments of a normal life, to have the possibility to go out for a walk, to the forest, to ride the bicycle,” Gerlach said. “You don’t know any more when your contract will end, when you have the chance to see your family again.”

David Hammond, founder of the Human Rights at Sea organization, said many seafarers “have really been at the end of their tether” due to contract extensions. “The reality is that until there is global cooperation among states and shipping entities .... then crew change is going to be very problematic.”

More
Robottn
Robots Get Faster with Adaptable Feet
Researchers at the University of California have found a way to make robots 40 percent faster.
Jun 4th, 2020
Uaw Gary Jones Ap 5d66cf0e3eed9
Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty to Living High Life on Dues
Gary Jones embezzled dues to pay for golf trips, expensive meals and stays at California villas.
Jun 4th, 2020
Covidkiller
Riding Mower Becomes “COVID-Killer”
The mower’s zero-turn operating controls allow it to move very similarly to a tank.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Illustration by Peter Hamlin.
Will Temperature Checks Make Workplaces Safe?
No, not completely.
Jun 2nd, 2020
ASA astronauts Robert L. Behnken, left, and Chris Cassidy right, listen as commander Douglas Hurley speaks about retrieving the American flag left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago.
SpaceX Beats Boeing in Cosmic Contest
Astronauts claimed the flag left at the International Space Station by the last crew to launch from the U.S. nearly a decade ago.
Jun 2nd, 2020
A researcher holds a ferret at a facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Monkeys, Ferrets Offer Needed Clues in COVID-19 Vaccine Race
Animal testing lets scientists see how the body reacts to vaccines in ways studies in people never can.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y.
CBO: Virus Impact Could Trim GDP by $15.7T
That would equal 5.3% of lost GDP over the coming decade.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Sara Adelman holds her daughter Amelia in Salt Lake City.
Workers Face a Child Care Crisis
More than one-third of families report that someone has stayed home from work to mind their children.
Jun 1st, 2020
Packages of meat sit in a cooler at a local super market.
US Food Prices See Historic Jump
Prices are not expected to drop anytime soon.
Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 909610188
Average US Gas Price Up 8 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.05
The increases come amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.
Jun 1st, 2020
Smoke rises from LG Polymers plant.
Probe Blames Safety Lapses for Deadly India Gas Leak
The committee said the tanks from which the gas leaked were outdated and lacked temperature sensors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk Earns $770M in Stock Options
But it isn't clear whether he had exercised the stock options.
May 29th, 2020