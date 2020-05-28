The Highest-Paid CEOs by State

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.

May 28th, 2020
Associated Press
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
Associated Pess

Here are the top paid CEOs by state for 2019, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP’s general compensation study does.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year. Median means half made more, and half made less.

___

Alabama: J. Thomas Hill, Vulcan Materials, $8.8 million

Arizona: Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $13.1 million

Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.1 million

California: Lisa T. Su, Advanced Micro Devices, $58.5 million

Colorado: Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media, $44 million

Connecticut: William C. Stone, SS&C Technologies Holdings, $21.6 million

Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $15.2 million

Washington, D.C.: Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $19.3 million

Florida: Gary A. Norcross, Fidelity National Information Services, $27.7 million

Georgia: Jeffrey S. Sloan, Global Payments, $20.5 million

Hawaii: Constance Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $4.2 million

Idaho: Darrel Anderson, IDACORP, $4.7 million

Illinois: Miles White , Abbott Laboratories, $24.7 million

Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $16.6 million

Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $11.5 million

Kansas: Thomas Gentile III, Spirit AeroSystems, $11.1 million

Kentucky: Bruce D. Broussard, Humana, $16.7 million

Louisiana: Paul B. Kusserow, Amedisys, $12.8 million

Maine: Melissa Smith, WEX, $6.5 million

Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $45.8 million

Massachussetts: Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific, $19 million

Michigan: Mary Barra, General Motors, $21.3 million

Minnesota: James Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $22.3 million

Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.1 million

Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $26.4 million

Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $12 million

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, $24.7 million

New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $4 million

New Jersey: Kenneth Frazier, Merck, $22.6 million

New Mexico: Patricia Collawn, PNM Resources, $5 million

New York: James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley, $31.6 million

North Carolina: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America, $25.5 million

North Dakota: David Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $5.4 million

Ohio: Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum, $23.2 million

Oklahoma: Robert D. Lawler, Chesapeake Energy, $15.4 million

Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $7.3 million

Pennsylvania: Brian Roberts, Comcast, $36.4 million

Rhode Island: Larry Merlo, CVS Health, $36.5 million

South Carolina: John Williams, Domtar, $6.8 million

South Dakota: Robert C. Rowe, NorthWestern, $3.2 million.

Tennessee: Mark J. Costa, Eastman Chemical, $14 million.

Texas: Randall Stephenson, AT&T, $28.5 million

Utah: Joseph Margolis, Extra Space Storage, $6.3 million

Virginia: Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, $21.4 million

Washington: John Legere, T-Mobile US, $27.8 million

Wisconsin: Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv, $27.4 million

More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference.
Congress Shifts to Overhauling Small Business Aid
Formal talks on the next phase of the federal coronavirus response are absent from the agenda.
May 27th, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken smile outside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building
SpaceX on Cusp of Launching Astronauts
The planned afternoon liftoff to the International Space Station will be the first launch of Americans from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
May 27th, 2020
Demonstrators block the main entrance of Chevron Corp. in San Ramon, Calif.
Big Oil Loses Appeal in Climate Change Suits
The lawsuits claim Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and others created a public nuisance.
May 27th, 2020
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp 5bcf3415479c2
Mitsubishi Aircraft Closing US Locations, Cutting Jobs
The decision will affect hundreds of workers in Washington state.
May 26th, 2020
A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl.
Virgin Orbit Fails on First Rocket Launch Attempt
The rocket was supposed to fall for a few seconds before hurtling into a low Earth orbit.
May 26th, 2020
The SpaceX Falcon 9.
Weather Might Delay SpaceX's 1st Astronaut Launch
Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40%.
May 26th, 2020
Visitors tour the Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360.
China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers
The measures expanded a U.S. campaign against Chinese companies.
May 26th, 2020
Joel Johnson rides his new bicycle .
Pandemic a Boon for the Bicycle
Thousands of cooped-up Americans are dusting off decades-old bikes or snapping up new ones.
May 26th, 2020
Laptop Work From Home Ap
Cybercrime Rises During Pandemic
Malicious emails are up 600% during the crisis.
May 26th, 2020
I Stock 1210284242
Man Lied to Mfg. Employer About Having Virus
A man allegedly falsely said he had COVID-19, causing an Atlanta-area plant to close for cleaning and put other employees on paid leave.
May 22nd, 2020
Thumb2
Light-Up Masks Could Revolutionize COVID Detection
Embedded sensors with enhanced genetic materials could provide a less expensive and more reliable detection option than current tests.
May 22nd, 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Giants Embrace Remote Work; Others May Follow
The result could re-imagine not just Silicon Valley, but other cities.
May 22nd, 2020