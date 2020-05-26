Mitsubishi Aircraft Closing US Locations, Cutting Jobs

The decision will affect hundreds of workers in Washington state.

May 26th, 2020
Associated Press
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp 5bcf3415479c2
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is cutting hundreds of jobs in Washington state and shuttering its U.S. operations for the troubled SpaceJet project, the company said Friday.

“Due to the budget directives, Mitsubishi Aircraft will close its overseas locations and consolidate activities at its headquarters in Nagoya, Japan,” company spokesman Jeff Dronen told The Seattle Times via email. “This will impact the majority of our employees in the United States.”

The Mitsubishi Aircraft U.S. headquarters in Renton will close, and flight test operations in Moses Lake will cease, he said.

Dronen said Mitsubishi will retain “a small crew” at Moses Lake to store and maintain the four flight test aircraft there.

Mitsubishi is still working out the details of its budget cuts and did not disclose the number of employees affected nor whether severance packages will be offered. Dronen said management “will provide this information directly to employees in the coming weeks.”

The program had at one point supported about 400 jobs flight testing the initial M90 model in Moses Lake, along with 200 jobs in Seattle at Mitsubishi’s U.S. partner AeroTEC, which provided testing, engineering and certification support.

“We have had to make difficult decisions that will significantly reduce our global activities and will have a major impact on our organization,” Dronen said.

The news comes after the Japanese industrial giant announced last week an overall loss of $275 million for the fiscal year ending in March. Management deemed that not acceptable as it faces the pandemic-driven downturn affecting all of Mitsubishi’s aviation operations, including its supply of major parts for Boeing jets.

Last week’s financial results showed the SpaceJet bleeding cash, with development costs of $1.3 billion in the last fiscal year.

The aircraft was launched as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet in 2008 with a sleek new design and a roomy passenger cabin. The goal was to enter service five years later. After setbacks, it began flight tests in 2015 in Japan, then in 2016 moved the flight testing to Moses Lake in eastern Washington.

Mitsubishi last year rebranded the plane as the SpaceJet and revamped the concept, but has continued to face setbacks.

More
Laptop Work From Home Ap
Cybercrime Rises During Pandemic
Malicious emails are up 600% during the crisis.
May 26th, 2020
I Stock 1210284242
Man Lied to Mfg. Employer About Having Virus
A man allegedly falsely said he had COVID-19, causing an Atlanta-area plant to close for cleaning and put other employees on paid leave.
May 22nd, 2020
Thumb2
Light-Up Masks Could Revolutionize COVID Detection
Embedded sensors with enhanced genetic materials could provide a less expensive and more reliable detection option than current tests.
May 22nd, 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Giants Embrace Remote Work; Others May Follow
The result could re-imagine not just Silicon Valley, but other cities.
May 22nd, 2020
A woman walks past a store advertising sales at 70 percent off.
Nearly 39 Million Have Lost Jobs in US
More than 2.4 million people filed for unemployment last week.
May 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1141428796
Cows May Have Caused E. Coli Outbreaks
The romaine lettuce contaminations sickened 188 people.
May 22nd, 2020
Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall.
$1.3B Contract for Border Wall Awarded
The largest contract to date went to a North Dakota company favored by President Trump.
May 21st, 2020
Signs advise visitors to social distance at Joshua Tree National Park in California.
US Health Officials Release More Reopening Guidance
The document has advice for businesses and organizations with workers at high risk of becoming sick.
May 21st, 2020
Bangladeshi garment workers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Protesting Bangladesh Garment Workers Clash With Police
Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas and swung batons to disperse more than 1,000 garment factory workers
May 21st, 2020
I Stock 505798602
Police Break Up Huge Counterfeit Tobacco Factory
Authorities seized 21 tons of illegally imported tobacco at warehouses in Greece.
May 21st, 2020
I Stock 1174018800
Trump Administration Cuts Royalty Rates for Oil and Gas
A Democratic lawmaker called for an investigation into whether the breaks were justified.
May 21st, 2020
A shopkeeper dusts footwear after opening his shop after weeks, at a market area in Jammu, India
Nations Reopen, Yet Struggle to Define 'New Normal'
Schools and offices are getting back to business, but not business as usual.
May 20th, 2020