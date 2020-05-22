Feds: Man Lied to Mfg. Employer About Having Virus

A man allegedly falsely said he had COVID-19, causing an Atlanta-area plant to close for cleaning and put other employees on paid leave.

May 22nd, 2020
Kate Brumback
I Stock 1210284242
iStock

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after authorities say he lied to his employer that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, is charged with defrauding his employer, the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Thursday. Because Davis said he'd tested positive, his employer had to shut down its plant for sanitizing and put several other employees on paid leave while they quarantined, causing the company a loss of more than $100,000, prosecutors said.

He had his initial court appearance Thursday and was granted bond, according to online court records. A telephone number for Davis could not be found, and his lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Davis has since admitted he didn't have COVID-19.

Davis worked for an unnamed Fortune 500 company with a plant in the Atlanta area, prosecutors said. On March 12 and 13, the company held mandatory training on how employees could access information on its website about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Employees were told they would receive paid time off to quarantine if they tested positive.

A week later, Davis got a call at work and told his supervisors his mother, with whom he lived, had been exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19 and had been told to self-quarantine, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent filed in court. His supervisor said Davis could continue working because that was a “low risk” exposure, but he checked out early, saying he was worried about his mother.

The next day, Friday, March 20, Davis texted his supervisor to say his mother had developed symptoms overnight and they were waiting for her test results, the agent's statement says. Again, his supervisor said he could work because that was a “low risk” exposure, but Davis didn't show up for work.

Over that weekend, Davis texted his supervisor on Saturday to say his mom had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he had a fever and again on Sunday saying that he'd tested positive, the agent's statement says. That Sunday evening, the supervisor asked Davis to send him a copy of his test results and explained that if Davis had COVID-19 the company would have to shut for cleaning and other employees who'd worked closely with him would have to quarantine.

The company's human resources manager reviewed the medical excuse letter Davis sent and saw some indications of fraud, the FBI agent's statement says. For example, it said he was discharged in November 2019, was unsigned and didn't appear to be on formal letterhead. The company also called the hospital where Davis said he'd been tested and found out that it wasn't doing COVID-19 tests.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to get Davis to send his test results, the company told him on March 25 that he'd been suspended and would be fired if he didn't send them by 3 p.m. that day, the agent's statement says. Davis never responded or provided test results and has been fired.

Relying on what Davis had said, the company closed its plant on March 23 for cleaning and paid salaries of at least four employees while they quarantined because they'd been in close contact with Davis, the agent's statement says.

Davis “caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release, adding that law enforcement will act quickly ”to put a stop to criminals preying on Georgia companies and the public with Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”

More
Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall.
$1.3B Contract for Border Wall Awarded
The largest contract to date went to a North Dakota company favored by President Trump.
May 21st, 2020
Signs advise visitors to social distance at Joshua Tree National Park in California.
US Health Officials Release More Reopening Guidance
The document has advice for businesses and organizations with workers at high risk of becoming sick.
May 21st, 2020
Bangladeshi garment workers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Protesting Bangladesh Garment Workers Clash With Police
Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas and swung batons to disperse more than 1,000 garment factory workers
May 21st, 2020
I Stock 505798602
Police Break Up Huge Counterfeit Tobacco Factory
Authorities seized 21 tons of illegally imported tobacco at warehouses in Greece.
May 21st, 2020
I Stock 1174018800
Trump Administration Cuts Royalty Rates for Oil and Gas
A Democratic lawmaker called for an investigation into whether the breaks were justified.
May 21st, 2020
A shopkeeper dusts footwear after opening his shop after weeks, at a market area in Jammu, India
Nations Reopen, Yet Struggle to Define 'New Normal'
Schools and offices are getting back to business, but not business as usual.
May 20th, 2020
Mitsubishi Electric Kamakura Works, Kamakura, Japan.
Japan Suspects Missile Data Leak in Mitsubishi Cyberattack
The suspected leak involves sensitive information about a high-speed gliding missile prototype.
May 20th, 2020
I Stock 639747716
Rolls-Royce Cuts 9,000 Jobs
Most of the cuts will take place in the engine maker's civil aerospace business.
May 20th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans.
Trump Won't Commit to Wearing Mask During Ford Visit
Not wearing a mask and even making the visit itself could violate coronavirus restrictions ordered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
May 20th, 2020
Erp
Trends Driving ERP
New technologies are not the only trends that will influence ERP.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 1067943964
Walmart Online Sales Surge 74%
Cash bonuses issued to all hourly workers reached $755 million and Walmart upped pay by $2 per hour at its warehouses.
May 19th, 2020
Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).
Toyota Vehicles Debut Online as Virus Postpones Auto Show
The move may be a sign of things to come for New York and other shows.
May 19th, 2020