ADM Idles Large Ethanol Plants

About 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.

Apr 24th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 491333560
iStock

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ethanol producer ADM said Thursday it is idling production at its corn ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska, furloughing 90 employees in each facility for at least four months.

The plants, each capable of annually producing about 300 million gallons of the typically corn-based fuel additive, are among the largest of their type in the nation. Nearly all gasoline sold in the U.S. contains ethanol.

“These are very difficult decisions in a very challenging time, and unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president of carbohydrate solutions for the company.

The company said it is managing ethanol production throughout its U.S. corn processing network to focus on cash flows and to divert corn grind to other products that are in higher demand, such as alcohol for hand sanitizer.

Industry trade group Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said this is the third week that ethanol production hit a record-breaking low as stockpiles hit a new high due to less consumer demand for fuel.

“The evaporation of fuel demand due to COVID-19 has been a knock-out blow to biofuel plants across the heartland, who were already fighting an uphill battle against trade barriers, regulatory threats, and a flood of foreign oil,” Skor said in a statement.

About 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.

The U.S Energy Information Administration reports that in the past two months as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe, ethanol production has fallen by nearly half.

More in Home
Switch
Pandemic Gives Nintendo a Big Win
As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S. in March, demand was off the charts.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Police tape is used to keep people from using a playground.
Patchwork Economic Restarts
Some states are moving faster than others.
Apr 23rd, 2020
A customer enters the Billy Goat Tavern under Chicago&apos;s Michigan Ave.
Businesses Hit by Virus Sue Insurers
Insurers say policies for natural or man-made disasters don’t cover virus outbreaks.
Apr 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1096227322
Robots Play Many Roles During Pandemic
Robots under development could make a difference in future disasters if momentum for robotics research continues.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Christopher Landau, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, delivers a statement to members of the media.
US Pressures Mexico to Reopen Plants
Employees staged walkouts and protests at the border assembly plants over coronavirus fears.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Shown is a portion of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form.
Criminal Records Bar Small Business
Advocates say the rules are a slap in the face for those who have served their time.
Apr 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1163817061
GM Scraps Car-Sharing Service
Maven suspended its service because of coronavirus fears and government restrictions.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a speaker during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta.
Georgia to Reopen Some Businesses
Georgia's timetable would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil tank train cars sit idle, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind.
Oil Prices Hit New Lows as Economic Pain Deepens
Some brokers paid potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this April 17, 2020, photo, Zachary Davis poses for a photo at The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Big Businesses Get $300M in Loans
The Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to infuse small businesses.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Friday, April 17 photo, Chris Petersen looks at a Berkshire hog in a pen on his farm near Clear Lake, IA. COVID-19 has created problems for all meat producers, but pork farmers have been hit especially hard.
Once Hopeful, Pork Farmers Panic
Almost overnight, millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value.
Apr 21st, 2020
Factory With Flag
Manufacturing’s Finest Hour
Manufacturers have accepted the challenge of getting supplies and equipment to the front lines against COVID-19.
Apr 17th, 2020