Government Nears Lending Limit on Small Business Program

The lending program is quickly approaching its $349 billion cap.

Apr 16th, 2020
Associated Press
Vet tech Ashley Kultau, left, and Dr. Marisa Shulman check out Orik at Riverview Animal Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Vet tech Ashley Kultau, left, and Dr. Marisa Shulman check out Orik at Riverview Animal Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation’s small businesses.

The Small Business Administration says that as of Wednesday afternoon, it had approved more than 1.44 million loans totaling more than $311 billion — up more than $50 billion since Monday. The Trump administration has asked Congress, which set the original ceiling, for another $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration head Jovita Carranza on Wednesday urged Congress to appropriate more funds. The SBA has processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days, they said.

“We want every eligible small business to participate and get the resources they need,” two said in a joint statement.

A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan size was $239,152, and 70% of the loans were for $150,000 and under— an amount likely sought by very small companies. At that point, loans worth $247.5 billion had been approved.

Construction firms were approved for the largest share of the loans, nearly 14%, or $34 billion. Many companies in construction are small, local or regional businesses. In second place were companies that provide professional, scientific and technical services, with 12.3% or $30.35 billion, and manufacturers were in third place with 12.25%, or $30.32 billion

Health care and social assistance companies were in fourth place about $28 billion in loans, and No. 5 was lodging and food services, with nearly $23 billion.

An email to the SBA seeking comment about the status of the program was not immediately answered.

It’s unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program, which launched April 3. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their loan applications.

The country’s most populous states had the most loans. Texas had the most loans although it is the second-largest state; it had over 88,000 loans worth nearly $21.8 billion. California, No. 1 in population, was second in loans, with nearly 55,000 worth nearly $20.9 billion.

Florida, third in population was also third in loans, getting just over 52,000 worth nearly $12.7 billion. New York, fourth in population and loans, had nearly 41,000 worth $11.7 billion.

But Ohio, seventh in population, was No. 5 in loans with 38,000 worth nearly $10.4 billion.

More in Home
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Potential Vaccines Make Progress
Initial tests focus on safety, and researchers in both countries are trying out different doses of different types of shots.
Apr 15th, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors wears Christmas-themed Adidas Pro Model Superstars shoes in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver, USA.
Adidas Gets 3 Billion Euro Loan
The company said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of the loan.
Apr 15th, 2020
U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad listens to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak at an event in Johnston, Iowa.
China Not Blocking Supplies
U.S. diplomats and local employees in China have been able to facilitate 21 flights of supplies on behalf of FEMA.
Apr 15th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Biggest Drop in Oil Demand Ever
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth.
Apr 15th, 2020
Mailtn
USPS Could be Bankrupt Soon
The last thing the organization needed was a pandemic.
Apr 14th, 2020
This photo made available by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the earth as seen by the BepiColombo spacecraft on April 10, 2020.
Spacecraft Buzzes Earth
It snapped a few photos as it passed by.
Apr 14th, 2020
Women wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China in Beijing, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
How to End Virus Lockdowns?
Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, called for a single smartphone app across the European Union.
Apr 14th, 2020
I Stock 1185372985
Government Loans Start Flowing
The loans of up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1% carry the promise of forgiveness if the money is used for retaining staffers or rehiring those who have been laid off.
Apr 14th, 2020
Johnson&apos;s Baby Aloe &amp; Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson &amp; Johnson reports financial results Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
J&J Races to Develop Vaccine
The company also cut billions from its forecast on higher related costs and fewer sales.
Apr 14th, 2020
The buildings of the banking district are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects worldwide heavy losses.
Global Economy Will Shrink 3%
The IMF says the global economy will shrink 3% in 2020.
Apr 14th, 2020