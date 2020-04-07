Work Starts in Montana on Disputed Canada-US Oil Pipeline

Work on the project has begun despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Brown
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada demonstrate in sub-freezing temperatures in Billings, Mont.
In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada demonstrate in sub-freezing temperatures in Billings, Mont.
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for TC Energy said work began over the weekend at the border crossing in northern Montana, a remote area with sprawling cattle ranches and wheat fields. About 100 workers will be involved in the pipeline's early stages, but that number is expected to swell into the thousands in coming months as work proceeds, according to the company.

The 1,200 mile (1,930 kilometer) pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily for transfer to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf of Mexico.

It's been tied up for years in legal battles and several court challenges are still pending, including one that's due before a judge next week.

TC Energy's surprise March 31 announcement that it intended to start construction came after the provincial government in Alberta invested $1.1 billion to jump start work. Montana's Department of Environmental Quality on Friday issued the final state permits the company needed, agency spokeswoman Rebecca Harbage said.

Leaders of American Indian tribes and some residents of rural communities along the pipeline route worry that workers could spread the coronavirus. As many as 11 construction camps, some housing up to 1,000 people, were initially planned for the project, although TC Energy says those are under review because of the virus.

TC Energy says it plans to check everyone entering work sites for fever and ensure workers practice social distancing.

Work on the pipeline is allowed under an exemption to Gov. Steve Bullock's March 26 “stay at home" directive, which is intended to prevent the spread of the virus by discouraging many daily activities, according to state officials. But the directive did not address worker camps.

Bullock is concerned about potential risks from the virus associated with the camps, spokeswoman Marissa Perry said Monday. The Democratic governor “would want those concerns addressed prior to TC Energy and their contractors finalizing their plans of operations for those segments of construction," she said.

Opponents in January had asked Morris to block any work while the legal challenges are pending. They said clearing and tree felling along the route would destroy bird and wildlife habitat. Native American tribes along the pipeline route have said the pipeline could break and spill oil into waterways like the Missouri River.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

A hearing on the request to block work is scheduled for April 16 before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls.

Keystone XL was rejected twice under former President Barack Obama because of concerns it would make climate change worse. President Donald Trump revived the project and later pushed through approval after Morris issued an order to block construction in 2018.

Morris in December denied an initial request to block construction because TC Energy said at the time no work was immediately planned.

Stephan Volker, an attorney for the environmental groups asking Morris to again intervene, said the company's decision to “jump the gun" before next week's hearing was an insult to the judge.

“We are confident the court will not be bullied, and will overturn President Trump’s second approval, just as he overturned President Trump’s first approval, as unlawful," Volker said.

More in Home
A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Ukraine Battles Forest Fires
Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal.
Apr 6th, 2020
This Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 file photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans.
Company Cited for Hotel Collapse
Heaslip Engineering LLC was cited for a multiple “serious” violations and one labeled “willful.”
Apr 6th, 2020
A pedestrian walks by The Family Barbershop, closed due to a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer executive order, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Bleak US Jobs Report
The loss of 701,000 jobs ended nearly a decade of uninterrupted job growth.
Apr 6th, 2020
This undated image provided by LifeBridge Health shows masks being made in Baltimore.
Supply Shortage Creates Desperation
With the federal stockpile dwindling fast, state leaders are going to extraordinary measures to secure faces masks, ventilators, gloves and other equipment.
Apr 6th, 2020
Jtc 3
Snack Maker Keeps Farmers, Amazon Moving
Their cheese snacks are keeping the paychecks flowing for 250+ employees and local dairy farmers, but will that matter to the Shark Tank panel?
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1163425250
General Mills Allowing Office Employees to Work in Plants
The company's new staff support actions allow healthy office workers to help in its factories and include enhanced benefits for plant employees.
Apr 3rd, 2020
S Himmelstein Abm
Ultra Precise Shaft Torque Transducers
They offer extreme measurement accuracy with fast installed response.
Apr 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, April 1.
Trump Invokes DPA for Ventilators, Slams 3M
The administration named 3M and six other companies in the DPA, and later lashed out at 3M on Twitter.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 157773119
Judge Tosses Shareholder Suit
The judge’s ruling indicates that Lululemon’s board negotiated a separation deal with CEO Potdevin after confirming that he had engaged in “pervasive misconduct.”
Apr 3rd, 2020
Workers gather near the Unit 2 reactor which is undergoing re-fueling during a tour of the Browns Ferry nuclear plant in Athens, Ala. U.S.
Longer Shifts at Nuclear Plants
The shift extensions would allow workers to be on the job for up to 86 hours a week.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Border Towns Fear Virus Spread
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Apr 3rd, 2020
&apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Lost Your Job? What Now?
Workers who have lost their jobs or income through no fault of their own should immediately file a claim for unemployment.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York.
Feds to Breakup Altria-Juul Deal
The complaint alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company.
Apr 3rd, 2020
A closed sign is shown at Romeo &amp; Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
US Sheds 701,000 Jobs
Last month's actual losses were likely larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.
Apr 3rd, 2020