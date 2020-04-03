US Sheds 701,000 Jobs

Last month's actual losses were likely larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.

Christopher Rugaber
Apr 3rd, 2020
A closed sign is shown at Romeo &amp; Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
A closed sign is shown at Romeo & Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

The monthly job loss reported Friday by the government, the worst since the depths of the Great Recession in 2009, is still just a small indication of what's to come. Last month's actual losses were likely even larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit in the past two weeks. Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the final two weeks of March, far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.

Virus-induced shutdowns have forced widespread layoffs throughout the economy, from hotels, restaurants and movie theaters to auto factories, department stores and administrative offices. The nearly full point increase in the unemployment rate from February to March was the sharpest monthly rise since 1975.

One sign of how painfully deep the job losses will likely prove to be: During its nearly decade-long hiring streak, the U.S. economy added 22.8 million jobs. Economists expect the April jobs report being released in early May to show that nearly all those jobs will have been lost.

Roughly two-thirds of the job cuts during March were at restaurants, hotels and casinos, which shed 459,000 jobs. Retailers lost 46,000, manufacturers 18,000.

As recently as February, U.S. employers had added 273,000 jobs. Some economists have now forecast that the unemployment rate could go as high as 15% within the next month. That rate would be the worst since the 1930s. During the Great Recession, unemployment peaked at 10%.

More than 90% of the U.S. population is now living under some version of a shutdown order, which has forced the closure of bars, restaurants, movie theaters, factories, gyms and most other businesses. Some hotels are closed; others are largely empty. Fast-food chains are either closed or providing only drive-through service, costing thousands of jobs.

With business activity tightly restricted, analysts expect a stomach-churning recession. Economists at Goldman Sachs have forecast that the economy will shrink at an annual rate of 34% in the April-June quarter — the worse fall on records dating to World War II. Goldman expects the economy to rebound with 19% growth in the third quarter. But even by the end of next year, the economy will not have fully recovered from the damage, Goldman projects.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said Thursday on CNBC that he expects the unemployment rate to rise to the mid-teens soon, before falling to about 8% by year’s end.

A key determinant of the economy’s future will be whether businesses can survive the shutdown and rehire many of the workers they laid off. If so, that would help the economy snap back and avoid the type of weak recovery that followed the past three downturns.

So far, some large and small businesses are still paying for health care benefits and keeping in touch with their newly laid-off workers. But if the virus outbreak forces businesses to stay closed into the late summer, many may go bankrupt or won’t have the money to rehire their old employees.

That would keep unemployment elevated, depriving potentially millions of people of a paycheck and slowing the recovery.

More in Home
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.
US Trade Gap Falls
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2%.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Joe Tavi, Bloom Energy senior director of manufacturing, holds a refurbished ventilator as he kneels beside fuel cells, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Can You Fix Ventilators?
California had a bunch of broken ones, and the governor had asked if San Jose-based Bloom Energy could repair them so coronavirus patients could breathe.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1098033396
Toyota, China's BYD Partner Up
Toyota and BYD “determined that there is much we can learn from one another’s expertise,” the companies said in a statement.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 878268796
6.6 Million Seek Unemployment
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Top5 Ep2
Top 5: April 2020
A video of the top five products of the month for April 2020.
Apr 1st, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI.
US, World Mfg. Contracted in March
Economists had expected a bigger drop in the US manufacturing index but predict it will signal more weakness in April.
Apr 1st, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns pause for rest before loading bodies onto a refrigerated container truck functioning as a makeshift morgue, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn borough of New York.
N95 Mask Imports Reach US
It's not nearly enough to meet demand.
Apr 1st, 2020
Julie Dolan, chair of her town&apos;s Broadband Committee, poses with her computer on the steps of her family&apos;s rural home in Sandwich, N.H., Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The Struggle of Quarantine Without Internet
Although efforts to extend broadband service have made progress in recent years, tens of millions of people are still left out.
Apr 1st, 2020
I Stock 491333560
Ethanol Industry Aided in Making Sanitizer
Hospitals are desperately searching for hand sanitizer, and ethanol plants that can make large batches of alcohol have offered to help.
Apr 1st, 2020
Clade Karim takes a take out order over the phone for Falafel House in downtown Grandin on Monday night, March 30, 2020.
Relief Loans Possible by Friday
The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
Apr 1st, 2020
Ge Aviation Istock
GE Workers Protest Aviation Layoffs
Employees want idle factory space to be deployed in the fight against COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
his Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles.
Trump Guts Obama Climate Effort
The mileage standard would have encouraged automakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gas and diesel vehicles.
Mar 31st, 2020
Speedy&apos;s Grub Shack is selling gas for 98.9 cents a gallon, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Cleveland.
Gas Is Cheap, But Nowhere to Go
Price-tracking services put the national average Monday around $2 a gallon. Some stations were spotted charging under a dollar.
Mar 31st, 2020
Phu Dang, left, the owner of i5 Pho restaurant, gets help from a contractor as he boards up his business, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle&apos;s downtown Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Job Cuts Pile Up; Ford Switches Gears
The automaker says that starting the week of April 20, it expects to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days.
Mar 31st, 2020