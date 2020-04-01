FDA Changes Boost Alcohol for Sanitizer from Ethanol Makers

Hospitals and nursing homes are desperately searching for hand sanitizer, and ethanol plants that can make large batches of its main ingredient, alcohol, have offered to help.

David Pitt
Apr 1st, 2020
I Stock 491333560
iStock

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has relaxed regulations on the types of alcohol that can be used to make hand sanitizers during the shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, expanding the market to potentially millions of gallons made by ethanol producers.

Hospitals and nursing homes are desperately searching for hand sanitizer, and ethanol plants that can make large batches of its main ingredient, alcohol, have offered to help.

The FDA has stringent production standards designed to protect the quality of medicines, food ingredients and dietary supplements, and it prohibited many ethanol plants from using their alcohol which didn't meet high quality specifications for use in drugs or beverages.

Under the latest FDA guidelines announced Friday, ethanol made at plants that produce fuel ethanol can be used if it contains no additional additives or chemicals from the plants and they can ensure water purity and proper sanitation of equipment. The FDA said it will consider each plant on an individual basis and grant approval only if a plant meets quality control specifications.

“To FDA’s credit they did take to heart some of the concerns that were being raised by the industry and made some slight changes and modest tweaks to their guidance and I think that’s really helped open the door for our producers,” said Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, a national ethanol producer trade group.

He said 15 to 20 ethanol plants have already responded to the new FDA rules and are making alcohol for hand sanitizer and more are expected to join.

“They just want to do their part to help fight the virus,” Cooper said.

Green Plains Inc. which owns 13 ethanol plants nationwide, has provided alcohol from its York, Nebraska plant, said CEO Todd Becker.

“We’re shipping that now to customers in the United States for use in hand sanitizer including donations we’ve made to the state of Nebraska and they’ve already made hand sanitizer out of it for the department of corrections and other state agencies,” he said.

The FDA refused the industry's request to allow alcohol to be used without a bitter additive that makes it undrinkable. The FDA insists this step is “critical” because of cases of poisoning, sometimes fatal, among young children who have accidentally ingested hand sanitizers.

___

This story has been updated to correct the name of ethanol producer Green Plains Inc., which had been erroneously referred to as Great Plains Inc.

More in Home
his Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles.
Trump Guts Obama Climate Effort
The mileage standard would have encouraged automakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gas and diesel vehicles.
Mar 31st, 2020
Speedy&apos;s Grub Shack is selling gas for 98.9 cents a gallon, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Cleveland.
Gas Is Cheap, But Nowhere to Go
Price-tracking services put the national average Monday around $2 a gallon. Some stations were spotted charging under a dollar.
Mar 31st, 2020
Phu Dang, left, the owner of i5 Pho restaurant, gets help from a contractor as he boards up his business, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle&apos;s downtown Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Job Cuts Pile Up; Ford Switches Gears
The automaker says that starting the week of April 20, it expects to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days.
Mar 31st, 2020
Honeywell&apos;s Phoenix Engines campus in Phoenix, AZ.
Honeywell to Make Masks
The move follows the company's Smithfield, RI factory ramping up face mask production.
Mar 30th, 2020
I Stock 1137809049
Microsoft Divests from Facial-Recognition
Microsoft late last year hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to lead a team of lawyers to audit Israeli firm AnyVision.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands.
Relief Package Can't Fix Shortages
The problem isn’t a lack of money, experts say. It’s that there’s not enough of those supplies available to buy.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House.
How to Spend Your Government Check
While you'll have to wait for whatever money you might be eligible for, now is the time to prep your finances and plan.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2020, people walk behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck parked in San Francisco.
PG&E to Pay Debts With Victim Fund
PG&E also says its hands are tied by a clause included in the settlement with wildfire victims that won bankruptcy court approval three months ago.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Garment Workers Going Unpaid
About 4.1 million people work in apparel factories in Bangladesh, the world's No. 2 garment exporter after China.
Mar 30th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks before he signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, March 27 in Washington.
Trump Signs $2.2T Stimulus
Washington moved urgently to stem an economic free fall caused by widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Mar 27th, 2020
Inspection Robin
Mfr.'s Investments Pay Off During Crisis
Smart purchasing and culture improvement strategies help ventilator supplier meet challenging demands.
Mar 27th, 2020
Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York.
Relief Bill Expands Unemployment Aid
The legislation for the first time makes gig workers, independent contractors, the self-employed, people with limited work history and part-time workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
Mar 27th, 2020
I Stock 1130208883
Despite Trump, States Control Virus Shutdowns
Some questions and answers about the legal authority for shutting and reopening the U.S. economy.
Mar 27th, 2020
A Bauer Hockey employee models a medical face shield the hockey equipment manufacturer has begun creating to help those treating the coronavirus pandemic.
Bauer Shifts to Medical Shields
When hockey came to a halt amid the global pandemic, Bauer faced the possibility of closing its manufacturing plant.
Mar 27th, 2020