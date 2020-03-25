Potential Coronavirus Treatment Granted Rare Disease Status

Experts say the request seems inappropriate given the rapidly expanding threat.

Richard LardnerMatthew Perrone
Mar 25th, 2020
Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O&apos;Day speaks at a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day speaks at a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with U.S. regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales.

What that specialty status will actually mean for the marketing or profitability of Gilead Science's experimental drug remdesivir isn't clear. The drugmaker did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

Experts who have studied the so-called “orphan drug” program say the company's request — and the Food and Drug Administration's decision to grant it — seem inappropriate given the rapidly expanding threat of the viral outbreak.

A financial analyst, though, called Gilead's request “pretty standard.”

The FDA granted the status on Monday, according to the agency's website. If approved for coronavirus, Gilead Sciences would receive seven years of exclusive U.S. marketing for the drug and tax credits on its research and development costs.

Congress created the orphan drug program more than 35 years ago to encourage companies to develop drugs for niche diseases and conditions that might not otherwise be profitable. But since then, filing for orphan status has become a standard pharmaceutical industry tactic to extend the profitability of drugs and block competitors. Orphan drugs are also typically eligible for other special programs that speed up FDA reviews for approval.

The FDA defines a rare disease as one with fewer than 200,000 patients in the U.S. In a statement Tuesday, the agency said COVID-19 fit that criteria when the request was made. There are more than 50,000 cases in U.S. but many more expected in the coming weeks and months.

“It seems like a misuse of the Orphan Drug Act, even though technically it’s within the bounds of the law,” said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a Harvard Medical School health policy expert. “There’s no expectation here that this drug wouldn’t be able to generate appropriate revenue for the manufacturer.”

Kesselheim said a number of the early AIDS drugs also received orphan drug status in the 1980s and 1990s, but then went on to generate billions in sales.

But Tyler Van Buren, a senior research analyst at the financial services firm Piper Sandler, called Gilead's filing “pretty standard.”

“It says nothing about profiting off of the pandemic, but it does provide protection if remdesivir turns into a business in subsequent years," he said.

In recent years the orphan drug program has come under scrutiny from the media, Congress and government inspectors amid concerns that it is being misused to protect six-figure prices on specialty drugs. Roughly half of the 48 new drugs approved by the agency last year received orphan drug designation. Many were priced well above $100,000 for a year's supply, including drugs for cancer, muscular dystrophy and other genetic disorders.

The nonprofit Public Citizen group said in a statement that the U.S. government should be “urgently concerned” with the affordability of remdesivir.

Gilead's chairman and CEO, Daniel O'Day has previously said the company hasn’t discussed with any governments how much remdesivir will cost.

“The topic of pricing comes up once you know the medicine works,” he said.

Remdesivir, given through an IV, is being tested in at least five separate experiments, and Gilead also has provided it to several hundred severely ill COVID-19 patients in the U.S, Europe and Japan under "compassionate use" provisions. The company said Sunday it was halting that program due to an unmanageable number of requests.

The drug interferes with virus reproduction and has shown some promise in lab and animal studies against other coronaviruses that cause similar diseases, MERS and SARS. It was also used briefly in some Ebola patients in Congo.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Day said earlier this month at a press conference with other drug industry executives that his company has been working on the drug's development for a decade. He said Gilead has spent “really billions of dollars” developing the drug and plans to spend even more to scale up manufacturing facilities at Gilead and its partners.

Gilead didn’t respond to questions seeking more details about the company’s spending on remdesivir, including whether the figures used by O’Day included the U.S. government money spent on research by federal scientists and grants to universities.

More in Home
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Wants Economy Up by Easter
Trump's optimism contradicted the warnings of some public health officials who called for stricter — not looser — restrictions.
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 1182824890
The Joys of Working from Home
Integrating work life into the home has rarely been easy, but measures to contain the virus have brought those worlds into sudden and sharp collision.
Mar 24th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Q&A: Understanding Fed Actions on Virus
The Federal Reserve took several aggressive steps Monday to support an economy ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020
In this March 10, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing a face mask checks her phone as she walks at the Naviglio Grande canal in Milan, Italy.
Europe Eyes Smartphone Location Data
Unless the data in question can be effectively anonymized, the new tools would mark a substantial departure from existing European disease-surveillance efforts.
Mar 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room on Monday, March 23.
Trump To Reopen Country in Weeks, Not Months
Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system.
Mar 24th, 2020
Ab Honeywell Maska
Honeywell Boosts N95 Mask Production
Honeywell will immediately ramp up production at its Smithfield, RI plant to produce millions of the disposable respirators.
Mar 23rd, 2020
I Stock 901847120
Softbank to Buy Back Assets
The company's founder, Masayoshi Son, said the move reflected “the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business.'
Mar 23rd, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference in Washington.
Fed to Buy Government Debt
The Fed's announcement Monday removes any dollar limits from its plans to support the flow of credit.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Staff inspect medical equipments at an emergency hospital set up amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, March 23.
Hunt for PPE Becomes All-Consuming
“If we don't get the equipment, we're literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.
Mar 23rd, 2020
In this May 19, 2011 photo, robots weld a Chevrolet Sonic at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, MI.
Factories Pivot to Fight Coronavirus
Redirecting plants to make completely different products will take a long time and a huge effort.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Ap20079778248561
$10 Toilet Paper?
One store advertised hand sanitizer at $60 a bottle. Another was accused of hawking it at $1 a squirt.
Mar 20th, 2020
This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris.
NTSB Blames Drivers, Tesla, Lax Regulations
The NTSB, in a report issued Thursday, said the design of the Autopilot system contributed to the crash because it allowed the Tesla driver to avoid paying attention.
Mar 20th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon sit in in the governor&apos;s office in the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
US Panel Approves Pipeline
The Jordan Cove project, which would create the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast in the lower 48 states, has already been denied one state permit.
Mar 20th, 2020
In this June 10, 2011 file photo former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the dedication of Boeing Co.&apos;s $750 million final assembly plant in North Charleston, S.C.
Nikki Haley Resigns from Boeing Board
She stands in vehement opposition to a bailout of the airplane manufacturer that is in the works.
Mar 20th, 2020