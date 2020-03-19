US Struggles to Fill Requests for Protective Gear

The pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.

Andrew Selsky
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

SALEM, OR (AP) — The U.S. government is rushing protective equipment to states, packing dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks with supplies for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

But the pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution to monumental demand, and some state officials are complaining that the deliveries are falling far short of what's needed or include expired items.

The Strategic National Stockpile was created in 1999 to respond to bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the nation.

It has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first real use came in the anthrax-by-mail attacks following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but it was the 2009 H1N1 pandemic that prompted the largest use to date, said Christopher McKnight Nichols, associate professor of history at Oregon State University.

“The SNS as designed and funded cannot and will not be able to fully accommodate the needs of the entirety of the American people,” Nichols said. The system “is designed to help buy time" and prioritize areas of greatest need, he explained.

When the virus first hit the U.S., federal officials did focus on a hot spot: the Seattle area.

The country's first coronavirus death occurred there on Feb. 29. That same day, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requested almost one-quarter million N95 respirator masks, which fit tightly to the face, and 200,000 surgical masks. which are less protective than respirators but still deemed acceptable by federal health officials when N95 masks are unavailable. The governor also asked for 5,000 eye protectors, 60,000 disposable gowns and 70,000 pairs of gloves.

Six days later, the shipment came in.

“They met our entire request,” said Mike Faulk, a spokesman for the Democratic governor.

A second order resulted in the delivery of more N95 respirators and other equipment, Faulk said.

But since then, Washington state has received only about 25% of requests, according to Jessica Baggett of the state’s joint information center.

Other states haven't gotten what they wanted.

“If anyone in the Trump administration is listening, I want to say this very loudly and clearly: We need a better response from the federal government," Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, told a news conference Monday. “We need faster access to our personal protective equipment, masks, goggles, gloves, etc. to protect our frontline healthcare workers. I am out of patience at this point.”

The state requested hundreds of thousands of respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other protective equipment from the stockpile and received a quarter of that request, said Joseph Wendelken, spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health.

On March 3, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asked for 400,000 respirator masks plus gowns, gloves and disposable protective suits, and up to 100 breathing machines in case the outbreak gets out of control. Her office was told Thursday that Oregon would be getting less than one-tenth the requested number of respirator masks, some other gear and no ventilator machines.

“We don't even know when it's coming," Brown told reporters. “The response has been extremely inadequate and absolutely unacceptable. ... It's exposing not only cracks, but I would say canyons, in our federal health care system.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said the state has requested equipment which he expects to arrive this week and has no complaints about the Trump administration’s response to such requests.

One other problem: expired equipment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 28 that some items in the U.S. stockpiles have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life. They are nevertheless being sent to hospitals "due to the potential urgent demand caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency," the CDC said.

Effective masks are critical because the virus is often absorbed through the mouth or nose from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. But the elastic straps affixing the mask to the face could be degraded and snap, causing the mask to fall and exposing the user to a virus. Or the foam material that touches the nose could be so degraded that it would make the seal around the face ineffective.

Kimberly Clark, a company that makes the mask, told customers two years ago that certain models should be disposed of if beyond their shelf life, the CDC said. Users of masks that have exceeded the shelf life should be notified and told to inspect them and make seal checks, the CDC advised.

As of Monday, the Strategic National Stockpile had roughly 10.5 million respirator masks, down from 12 million two days earlier, said a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which manages it.

The stockpile has been working as designed but faces being overwhelmed, said Benjamin Brunjes, an assistant professor and public management specialist at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Health experts have previously estimated that demand for masks could reach 300 million per month in a worst-case scenario, he noted.

“Hospitals around the Seattle area are already experiencing mask shortages, and other products are likely not far behind," Brunjes said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is trying to encourage production, saying it intends to buy 500 million N95 masks.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a Republican, said it's important for the federal government to release protective gear to health care workers.

“They are on the front lines of this,” Husted said. “We need to ensure that we are supporting them with the resources that they need.”

Some states appear to have adequate supply of protective equipment, for now.

California state officials said they had a stockpile of 20 million masks for health care workers.

The masks are expired, but the CDC gave them permission to use them anyway.

___

AP reporters Michelle R. Smith in Providence, Rhode Island; Adam Beam in Sacramento, California; Michael Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey; Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire; Martha Bellisle in Seattle and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

More in Home
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. Many shops in the landmark market continue to remain open, though business has dropped considerably in recent weeks.
Fed Launches Recession-Era Programs
They aim to ease the flow of credit to businesses and households.
Mar 18th, 2020
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
Judge Backs Twin Metals Mine
The Obama administration tried to kill Twin Metals by rejecting the company's application to renew its leases, citing the risk of acid mine drainage to the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Mar 18th, 2020
A shopper looks at items near empty shelves at a grocery store in Warrington, Pa., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to consumer panic buying of grocery staples.
Retailers Scrambling to Restock
Grocers big and small are hiring more workers, paying overtime and limiting purchases on certain high demand items.
Mar 18th, 2020
Bmw
BMW to Discontinue Supercar
It was a pioneer in new territory.
Mar 17th, 2020
Cailin Sandvig, left, and Justin Bracken, load their family car as they prepare to leave their home in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, in New York, with their newborn twins, Milo, center, and Aurelia, 10 months, to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, Monday, March, 16, 2020. &apos;We are fleeing the city,&apos; said Sandvig who works remotely for her job. &apos;We are going to end up in Wheaton, Illinois, where we have a big, old house to be in with my mom that&apos;s otherwise empty.&apos;
Job Openings Jumped Pre-Virus
Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies posted nearly 7 million open jobs in January.
Mar 17th, 2020
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. Retail sales fell 0.5% in February 2020 indicating the consumer sector was slowing even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, March 17, 2020 that the February drop in sales followed a solid 0.6% gain in January.
Retail Sales Fall 0.5% in Feb
Economists said they were looking for even weaker numbers in coming months.
Mar 17th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
I Stock 1023136634 (2)
Industrial Production Up 0.6%
The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
Mar 17th, 2020
Chairs pile up at cafe at Orly airport Tuesday, March 17, 2020, south of Paris.
Govts Pledge Aid Amid Virus
Governments and central banks are scrambling to find ways to keep businesses from going bankrupt as the virus outbreak grinds the world economy to a halt.
Mar 17th, 2020
A worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Volkswagen to Close Europe Plants
The company's facilities in Italy, where the outbreak has been particularly severe, have already shut down.
Mar 17th, 2020
Logan Snyder bottles hand sanitizer made at the Eight Oaks Farm Distillery in New Tripoli, PA on Monday, March 16. The distillery&apos;s owner, Chad Butters, grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer. So he&apos;s temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant.
Distilleries Making Hand Sanitizer
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitizer
Mar 17th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas &amp; Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&amp;E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Court Approves PG&E's Bankruptcy
The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone moves PG&E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.
Mar 17th, 2020
A line of people waiting to buy supplies amid coronavirus fears snakes through a parking lot at a Costco, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Americans Brace for No School, Growing Dread
Are play dates for the kids OK? How do you stock up on supplies when supermarket shelves are bare? How do you pay the bills when your work hours have been cut?
Mar 16th, 2020