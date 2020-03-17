Volkswagen to Close Europe Plants for Two Weeks

The company's facilities in Italy, where the outbreak has been particularly severe, have already shut down.

David McHugh
Mar 17th, 2020
A worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
A worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen said Tuesday it would close most of its European plants for two weeks due to uncertainty about demand for cars and supplies of parts amid the virus outbreak and said it wasn't possible to give a reliable outlook for this year's profits.

The company said, however, that its China business, a pillar of the company's earnings, was coming back as the number of new cases lessens there and that its ambitious plans to scale up production of electric cars remained on track.

CEO Herbert Diess made the factory closing announcement at the start of the company's annual news conference. The dpa news agency, citing employee representatives, said that the last shifts would run this Friday in most locations. The company's facilities in Italy, where the outbreak has been particularly severe, have already shut down.

Diess said that in China “sales are increasing and the showrooms are open" after the severe lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities appears to have slowed the epidemic.

During a conference call with analysts Diess was asked about prospects for the Chinese market this year. He said that "China shows that this crisis can be managed if you are tough on the disciplinary measures and focused on re-launching the economy. I think it's too early to judge how we're going to end up in China, but if it can be contained in this first quarter and then we get back to normal again, then I think China is not yet lost for this year.”

“So many people have discussed the huge exposure of Volkswagen to China as a risk. I think it's an opportunity because I am quite confident about China.”

The company had previously said it expects a 4% increase in sales this year but Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said Tuesday that uncertainty about the severity and duration of the virus outbreak made it impossible to give a reliable prediction. Diess said 2020 would be “a very difficult year” as the virus outbreak “presents us with unknown challenges.”

He said the company still intended to achieve its ambitious rollout of the ID.3, a mass-market electric compact being produced in Zwickau, Germany, that should hit the market this summer. Diess said that production expectations of 100,000 vehicles in Zwickau would still be met. The car is key to the company's efforts to meet tough new European Union limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming. “We are standing by our electrification plan,” Diess said.

Volkswagen last year made net profit of 14.02 billion euros, up 15% from 12.2 billion euros in 2018. Revenue for the year rose 7% to 252.6 billion euros ($281 billion).

More in Home
Logan Snyder bottles hand sanitizer made at the Eight Oaks Farm Distillery in New Tripoli, PA on Monday, March 16. The distillery&apos;s owner, Chad Butters, grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer. So he&apos;s temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant.
Distilleries Making Hand Sanitizer
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitizer
Mar 17th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas &amp; Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&amp;E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Court Approves PG&E's Bankruptcy
The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone moves PG&E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.
Mar 17th, 2020
A line of people waiting to buy supplies amid coronavirus fears snakes through a parking lot at a Costco, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Americans Brace for No School, Growing Dread
Are play dates for the kids OK? How do you stock up on supplies when supermarket shelves are bare? How do you pay the bills when your work hours have been cut?
Mar 16th, 2020
I Stock 1181093685
Brothers Donate Sanitizer Bought for Resale
Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 16th, 2020
In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a staff wearing a protective mask browses her smartphone while waiting for customers at a shop at the Wangfujing shopping district following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.
China Economic Woes Worse Than Expected
Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January.
Mar 16th, 2020
I Stock 523622286
Japan Nuke Reactor Taken Offline
Kyushu Electric aims to fulfill the requirement and complete other necessary safety measures and restart the reactor by the end of this year.
Mar 16th, 2020
This undated photo provided by Applegate Farms shows Applegate Well Carved Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, a line of meat-and-veggie burgers which the company is introducing at grocery stores next month.
Meat Companies Say: Eat Your Veggies
Meat companies are making it easier for you to eat your vegetables by blending them into burgers, meatballs and sausages.
Mar 16th, 2020
Gas Pump Ap
Gas Dips by 15 Cents
Gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 15th, 2020
Wages Pay Istock
Trailer Maker to Pay Back Wages
The company paid employees straight time even after they went over 40 hours.
Mar 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13 in Washington.
Trump Declares Virus a National Emergency
Trump said the action could free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this March 11 photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions.
Employers Navigate Virus Without Firm Guidelines
Workplaces are making a mass shift toward allowing employees who can to work remotely in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mar 13th, 2020
Thumb
Lazzarini's Electric Limousine Cool, But Costly
It looks more like a villain's supercar. Also, ordinary toys get action figure upgrades, and a rescue drone with a terrible name.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this July 18, 2018, file photo, a United Airlines commercial jet takes off as travelers sit at a gate in Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.
Virus Outbreak Clips Airlines' Wings
It’s a dramatic change of fortune for the industry, which finished 2019 with strong passenger demand.
Mar 13th, 2020
I Stock 859616704
Lawmakers Repeal Boeing Tax Break
The tax incentive has allowed Boeing and aerospace businesses to pay a lower state tax rate compared to other manufacturing companies.
Mar 13th, 2020