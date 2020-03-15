Trailer Maker Forced to Pay $120K in Back Wages

The company paid employees straight time even after they went over 40 hours.

Mar 15th, 2020
Wages Pay Istock
iStock

RANDLEMAN, NC – Butler Trailer Manufacturing recently paid $120,567 in back wages and liquidated damages to 40 employees for violating the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The penalty came after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD). 

Based in Randleman, NC, Butler Trailer Manufacturing makes trailers used in the utility and construction industries. 

Investigators found that Butler paid employees straight time rates for all the hours that they worked, failing to pay them overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

