Montana, Navajo Company Reach Deal on Mine

The mine shut down briefly in October when the dispute over sovereignty first emerged.

Matthew Brown
Mar 13th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, a mechanized shovel loads coal from an 80-feet thick seam at the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont.
In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, a mechanized shovel loads coal from an 80-feet thick seam at the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont.
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana regulators have reached a deal allowing the state to enforce environmental laws at a large coal mine bought by a Navajo-owned company, officials said Thursday.

For months, executives from the Navajo Transitional Energy Company and state officials had been unable to resolve demands the company waive its immunity as a tribal entity from future lawsuits.

The mine shut down briefly in October when the dispute over sovereignty first emerged. Thursday's agreement came a day before a temporary waiver agreement was set to expire.

The Navajo company bought the 275-worker Spring Creek strip mine along the Wyoming border and two mines in Wyoming last year from bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy.

Spring Creek is Montana's largest coal mine. It produced almost 14 million tons of the fuel in 2018, ranking it the eighth largest mine in the U.S. in terms of coal production.

The ability to take a company to court over environmental violations is a key enforcement tool for mining industry regulators. But as a sovereign tribal entity, the Navajo-owned company couldn't normally be sued in state court.

CEO Clark Moseley said in a statement that the company was “extremely pleased to have the final limited waiver in place."

The agreement does not change the company's status as a “contract operator” of Spring Creek under the mine's existing permit held by Cloud Peak. Before the permit can be transferred, the Navajo Transitional Energy Company must acquire bonds sufficient to cover an estimated $110 million in future reclamation costs.

In a separate action, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality also on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a 977-acre expansion of Spring Creek.

The expansion includes about 72 million tons (65 million metric tons) of coal and would extend the life of the mine by about four years, to approximately 2031. Final approval is pending.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Corporation in February reached a deal with Wyoming regulators that waived immunity for the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines.

More in Home
I Stock 1136890541
US Tax Deadline Delayed for Virus Victims
Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Aug. 27, 2013 file photo, workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, NJ.
US Wholesale Prices Fall 0.6%
Measuring price pressures before they reach the consumer, the producer price index's fall followed a 0.5% January rise.
Mar 12th, 2020
Fordtruck
Report: Ford's Sub-$20K Pickup
Fans of the original Ford Ranger will likely be happy with both the design and the price.
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1148244566
How to Boost Safety Engagement & Cost Savings in Mfg.
Here are some key insights to help manufacturing executives and operations managers strengthen their safety practices.
Mar 11th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric truck leaves the company&apos;s Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
PG&E Settles Key Wildfire Battle
Investors cheered the news too, as PG&E's stock surged 10% Tuesday to close at $13.90.
Mar 11th, 2020
Ap20071410121111
PepsiCo Buying Rockstar for $3.85B
It's the latest branching out for PepsiCo as it competes with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase.
Consumer Prices Up in February on Food Costs
Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday’s figures indicate that hasn’t changed.
Mar 11th, 2020
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska.
Senate Energy Bill Falls Apart
It was supposed to be a bipartisan moment for the Senate.
Mar 11th, 2020
Toilet Paper Istock
Why Are People Hoarding Toilet Paper?
This wouldn’t be the first panic over toilet paper.
Mar 11th, 2020
I Stock 1145760927
US Halts Inspections of Foreign Drug Plants
The agency announced it will postpone most foreign inspections scheduled through April, because of federal guidelines prohibiting travel.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this March 5, 2020, photo, a waitress of the Chinese restaurant Hot Pot serves customers in London.
No Sick Leave For Millions
While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that's not an option for the millions without paid sick leave.
Mar 10th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Companies Warned Over Virus Claims
The companies are selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this March 11, 2019, file photo, wreckage is piled at the crash scene of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia.
Pilots Made Fatal Decision Before Crash
Data in the Ethiopian update could renew questions about the pilots’ actions – in particular, their decision to turn MCAS back on.
Mar 10th, 2020