PepsiCo Buying Rockstar for $3.85 Billion

It's the latest branching out for PepsiCo as it competes with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers.

Associated Press
Mar 11th, 2020
Ap20071410121111
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — PepsiCo is buying the energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than several ago. Both must compete with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers that each market to a subset of consumers.

Coca-Cola has branched out from its Classic Coke to keep customers who have given up, or cut back drastically, on sugary drinks. The company said in its most recent quarter that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar had double digit sales gains last year. Coffee and tea sales — boosted by the company's 2018 acquisiton of Costa Coffee — grew 4% in the final three months of 2019.

The acquisition announced Wednesday expands PepsiCo's portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew's Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP.

Rockstar, founded in 2001, makes 30 variations of drinks and is sold in more than 30 countries. It is based in Las Vegas. PepsiCo and Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009.

The deal is targeted to close in the first half of the year.

More in Home
Toilet Paper Istock
Why Are People Hoarding Toilet Paper?
This wouldn’t be the first panic over toilet paper.
Mar 11th, 2020
I Stock 1145760927
US Halts Inspections of Foreign Drug Plants
The agency announced it will postpone most foreign inspections scheduled through April, because of federal guidelines prohibiting travel.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this March 5, 2020, photo, a waitress of the Chinese restaurant Hot Pot serves customers in London.
No Sick Leave For Millions
While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that's not an option for the millions without paid sick leave.
Mar 10th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Companies Warned Over Virus Claims
The companies are selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this March 11, 2019, file photo, wreckage is piled at the crash scene of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia.
Pilots Made Fatal Decision Before Crash
Data in the Ethiopian update could renew questions about the pilots’ actions – in particular, their decision to turn MCAS back on.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
Gas Company Pleads Guilty
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine, the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 641907448
China Food Prices Spike Amid Virus
Prices jumped 21.4% over a year, adding to pressure on communist leaders who are trying to revive economic activity.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020
Ap20069283985393
No Closure 1 Year After Ethiopian Crash
The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1010012270
P&G CEO Talks Older Customers, Plastics
Tide detergent, Pantene shampoo and Gillette razors have filled cupboards for decades. But being a household name isn't good enough anymore.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1171847106
Facebook Bans Face Mask Ads
The ban is part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's concerns about the new coronavirus.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 627778014
SpaceX Nails 50th Rocket Landing
The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1139073776
FAA Seeks Penalty Against Boeing
The Federal Aviation Administration notified Boeing of the proposed fine on Friday and gave the company 30 days to pay or respond to the allegations.
Mar 9th, 2020