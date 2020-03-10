Gas Company Pleads Guilty to Causing Blasts That Killed 1

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine, the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.

Associated Press
Mar 10th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A utility company pleaded guilty Monday to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes.

The president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Mark Kempic, entered the plea in Boston's federal court on behalf of the company responsible for the blasts that tore through three communities north of Boston in September 2018.

As part of the plea agreement, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Safety Act. It's the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.

The company said when the plea deal was announced last month that it takes full responsibility for the disaster in the Merrimack Valley.

“From the very outset, the company accepted responsibility for the tragic events on Sept. 13, 2018. Today’s entry of its plea is another step in that process,” Alejandro Mayorkas, an attorney for the company, told reporters after the hearing.

Eversource has agreed to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts' natural gas assets for $1.1 billion. Any profit from the sale of the company will be handed over to the federal government along with the criminal fine.

Federal investigators blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old, cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood’s distribution system at excessive levels.

Investigators found that Columbia Gas violated minimum safety standards for starting up and shutting down gas lines through a “pattern of flagrant indifference.”

The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter.

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend’s home — hours after he had gotten his driver's license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

More in Home
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020
Ap20069283985393
No Closure 1 Year After Ethiopian Crash
The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1010012270
P&G CEO Talks Older Customers, Plastics
Tide detergent, Pantene shampoo and Gillette razors have filled cupboards for decades. But being a household name isn't good enough anymore.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1171847106
Facebook Bans Face Mask Ads
The ban is part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's concerns about the new coronavirus.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 627778014
SpaceX Nails 50th Rocket Landing
The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1139073776
FAA Seeks Penalty Against Boeing
The Federal Aviation Administration notified Boeing of the proposed fine on Friday and gave the company 30 days to pay or respond to the allegations.
Mar 9th, 2020
Basketballrobot
A Scoring Machine
A look at Toyota’s three-point shooting robot.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 869302546
Co. Fined after Grain Bin Fatality
One of Interstate Commodities' employees was fatally engulfed in a Nebraska grain bin last September.
Mar 9th, 2020
2019 Brands Waters 960
Nestlé Closing NY Bottling Plant
The facility in Elmford, NY is expected to close June 1.
Mar 6th, 2020
299992 0 1 1asdfa
Tito's: Don't Use Our Vodka As Hand Sanitizer
What a waste of good vodka.
Mar 6th, 2020
I Stock 1198638527
Trump Allows More Seasonal Work Visas
An additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers will be allowed into the U.S. this year to fill seasonal jobs amid a tight labor market
Mar 6th, 2020
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.
Disputed Pipeline Moves Forward
The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 18, 2004, file photo, U.S. Rep. Amory Houghton Jr., R-N.Y., speaks during a U.S. Congressional delegation visit in Baghdad, Iraq.
Amory Houghton Jr. Dead at 93
Houghton was first elected at age 60, after spending nearly two decades as chief executive of Corning Glass Works
Mar 6th, 2020
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Ex-UAW Leader Charged
“We stand before you today because of greed — pure and simple greed,' Detroit's head of the FBI said.
Mar 6th, 2020