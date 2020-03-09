OSHA Fines Company $229K after Grain Bin Fatality

One of Interstate Commodities' employees was fatally engulfed in a Nebraska grain bin last September.

OSHA
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 869302546
iStock

FREMONT, NE — The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Interstate Commodities, based in Troy, NY, for grain handling violations after an employee was fatally engulfed in a grain bin at the company's Fremont, NE facility in September 2019. The company faces $228,592 in penalties, and has been placed in OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Osha LogoOSHA alleges that Interstate Commodities engaged in the storage and wholesale trade of agricultural commodities - violated grain handling standards by allowing the employee to enter the bin without a harness and lifeline. OSHA cited the company for seven repeat and 10 serious safety and health violations involving hazards associated with grain handling, falls, respiratory protection, powered industrial trucks and electrical safety.

"Grain industry employers are legally required to train workers, and provide them with appropriate rescue equipment prior to entering a grain bin," said OSHA Omaha Area Director Matt Thurlby. "Tragedies such as this can be prevented when safety procedures and hazard control measures are implemented."

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under OSHA Section 1910.272(g), employers cannot permit an employee to enter a bin where an accumulation of grain on the sides or elsewhere could fall and engulf that employee. Engulfments often occur when bridged grain and vertical piles of stored grain collapse unexpectedly. Collapses may result when employees work on or near the pile, or when bin augers whirl causing the grain to buckle and fall onto the worker. The density, weight and unpredictable behavior of flowing grains make it nearly impossible for workers to rescue themselves without help. Flowing grain can trap a worker in as few as five seconds and engulf them within a minute. More than half of all workers engulfed in grain suffocate, while many others suffer permanent disability.

Grain industry employers must take steps to avoid grain that has bridged and clumped in bins. In the event of an engulfment hazard, employers should consider alternatives to entering a bin to get grain to flow. After addressing potential hazards, employers should use alternatives such as rodding the clumped grain from a safe location outside of the bin, vacuuming the grain, or using vibration systems or other devices to break up the grain without the need for workers to enter the bin.

To raise awareness of grain bin safety, OSHA and the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) will hold a Grain Safety Stand-Up, April 13-17. Employers are encouraged to review safety procedures with employees, conduct toolbox talks, involve employees in safety equipment inspections, develop rescue plans, and discuss job specific hazards. A national "kick-off" event will be held on April 13, 2020, at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Mead, NE.

More in Home
I Stock 1139073776
FAA Seeks Penalty Against Boeing
The Federal Aviation Administration notified Boeing of the proposed fine on Friday and gave the company 30 days to pay or respond to the allegations.
Mar 9th, 2020
Basketballrobot
A Scoring Machine
A look at Toyota’s three-point shooting robot.
Mar 9th, 2020
2019 Brands Waters 960
Nestlé Closing NY Bottling Plant
The facility in Elmford, NY is expected to close June 1.
Mar 6th, 2020
299992 0 1 1asdfa
Tito's: Don't Use Our Vodka As Hand Sanitizer
What a waste of good vodka.
Mar 6th, 2020
I Stock 1198638527
Trump Allows More Seasonal Work Visas
An additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers will be allowed into the U.S. this year to fill seasonal jobs amid a tight labor market
Mar 6th, 2020
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.
Disputed Pipeline Moves Forward
The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 18, 2004, file photo, U.S. Rep. Amory Houghton Jr., R-N.Y., speaks during a U.S. Congressional delegation visit in Baghdad, Iraq.
Amory Houghton Jr. Dead at 93
Houghton was first elected at age 60, after spending nearly two decades as chief executive of Corning Glass Works
Mar 6th, 2020
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Ex-UAW Leader Charged
“We stand before you today because of greed — pure and simple greed,' Detroit's head of the FBI said.
Mar 6th, 2020
Del. Richard &apos;Rip&apos; Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.
VA Moves on Sweeping Energy Bill
The bill, which lays out a path towards net zero carbon emissions, is expected to pass.
Mar 6th, 2020
Assembly Production Ap
AAM Statement on Jobs
The association's president, Scott Paul, says he is deeply worried.
Mar 6th, 2020
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi prepares for the day&apos;s trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
US Trade Deficit Narrows
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this June 5, 2019, photo, residents of the Hui Muslim ethnic minority walk in a neighborhood near an OFILM factory in Nanchang in eastern China&apos;s Jiangxi province.
Gadgets Made with Coerced Labor
The Chinese factory in question turns out computer screens, cameras and fingerprint scanners for a supplier to international tech giants such as Apple and Lenovo.
Mar 5th, 2020
Austrian rescue personnel checks the body temperature of participants before meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
OPEC Calls for Big Production Cut
The proposal assumes that non-member allies like major producer Russia, who will take up the proposal Friday, will agree to the cuts.
Mar 5th, 2020