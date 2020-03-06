Nestlé Closing NY Bottling Plant That Has 105 Employees

The facility in Elmford, NY is expected to close June 1.

Mike Hockett
Mar 6th, 2020
2019 Brands Waters 960
Nestlé

In a Feb. 28 filing with the New York State Department of Labor, Nestlé said it will closed its bottled water plant in Elmsford, NY, which currently employees 105 people.

The filing said the facility is expected to close June 1.

The plant, which Nestlé said produces and distributes numerous brands of bottled water across North America, is being closed due to an operational change to optimize the ReadyRefresh delivery process.

In 2019, Nestlé told CFO Journal that the Swiss company planned to close one manufacturing facility per month to hit cost-savings goals.

