Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy

Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.

Martin Crutsinger
Mar 4th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity."
AP Photo/Richard Drew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to impact tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States.

The survey compiled by the Fed’s 12 regional banks and released Wednesday found that growth through late February continued at a moderate rate. But it noted that concerns are rising about how the virus that began in China might impact the U.S. economy.

Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the report said.

The Fed’s San Francisco regional bank reported that the COVID-19 outbreak has led to decreased demand for aircraft from China and other Southeast Asian nations. Some American solar equipment manufacturers have also experienced delayed shipments due to supply-chain disruptions.

The survey, known as the beige book, will be part of the discussion when Fed officials meet later this month to review interest rates.

The Fed on Tuesday announced a surprise half-point cut in its benchmark rate in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading virus. The move, which pushed the Fed’s policy rate down to a range of 1% to 1.25%, marked the largest cut since the 2008 financial crisis.

Some analysts believe the Fed will cut rates even further at its March 17-18 meeting, especially if the effects of the coronavirus have grown more serious by that time.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference Tuesday that the Fed is “hearing concerns from people, for example in the travel business, the hotel business and things like that.”

Fed officials expect the impact to grow “and that’s one of the reasons we have come to the view that it would be appropriate for us today to move to support the economy and that’s what we have done,” Powell said.

The Fed survey found that half of the central bank’s districts — Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco — were reporting impacts from the coronavirus.

Philadelphia reported fewer tour groups from China and found that local customers had been avoiding some of the city’s Asian restaurants and shops because of unfounded fears about the virus.

Cleveland reported that some manufacturers in that district experienced weaker demand from China due to temporary factory shutdowns in that country.

In California, there were reports that the virus outbreak in China had already started to negatively impact exports of nuts and other farm products from the state.

The beige book report noted that consumer spending had generally picked up in the January-February period, although the growth was uneven and the results from auto sales were mixed.

“Outlooks for the near-term were mostly for modest growth with the coronavirus and the upcoming presidential election cited as potential risks,” the Fed report said.

While employment grew in most sectors, hiring was constrained by a tight labor market that had led to delays for some construction projects.

Many firms were optimistic that President Donald Trump’s Phase One trade deal that lowered some of the tariffs he had imposed on China would reduce the prices they had to pay for imports from that country.

More in Home
This photo provided by General Motors shows GM&apos;s all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GM Unveils 13 New Electric Vehicles
The company is trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete with Tesla.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
Japan Opens Off-Limits Nuclear Town
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 910637250
UAW Selling Exec's Lavish Home
The Detroit News reports that the home's design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Outlines Emissions Plan
Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2009 file photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, 3rd right, visits a FlyDubai aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flydubai Slams Boeing
The state-owned flydubai said its growth strategy was severely impacted by the grounding of the troubled Max.
Mar 4th, 2020
Chevron
Chevron Looks to Trim US Workforce
Plummeting prices and oversupply have sent the oil & gas market into the red.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
UAW official Edward Robinson leaves federal court in Detroit, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Ex-UAW Official Pleads Guilty
Edward “Nick” Robinson is accused of conspiring with other labor leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.
Mar 3rd, 2020
This April 26, 2007, file photo, shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
Thermo Fisher Buying Qiagen
The Netherlands-based company has approximately 5,100 workers at 35 locations in more than 25 countries.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020