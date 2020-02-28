Data: Sugar is Consumers' Top Healthy Food Factor

New research showed that sugar was the most important factor for respondents when determining the healthiness of food items.

University of Nottingham
Feb 28th, 2020
I Stock 1207253478
iStock

Researchers have found that sugar content is the most important factor for people when making healthy food choices - overriding fat and salt.

A team from the University of Nottingham's Division of Food, Nutrition and Dietetics carried out a choice-based survey with 858 participants using the traffic light labelling system (TLL) to select healthy foods. The results showed that when deciding on the healthiness of items, sugar was significantly the most important macronutrient for participants.

Dietician and PhD researcher Ola Anabtawi led the research published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, she explains: "When using the TLL consumers often have to make trade-offs between undesirable attributes and decide which to use to guide them in making a choice. We wanted to find out whether it was fat, saturated fat, sugar or salt they most wanted to avoid and see whether the traffic light labelling was influencing this decision."

Traffic light labelling was introduced to aid the selection of healthier choices with a simple red, amber green colour coding system. Supermarkets and food manufacturers use this on packaging to highlight nutritional information.

Participants in the study were shown three options of the same food item with different nutrition traffic light label combinations, this was repeated for three products- prepacked sandwiches, breakfast cereals and biscuits. They were asked to select which they thought was the healthiest product.

Foods with a high sugar content were by far perceived to be the worst for health with participants avoiding these products, with excess fat, saturated fat and salt being less off-putting. Products flagged with a red label were also avoided much more and had a more significant impact on making a healthy choice than the green label.

Ola continues: "Despite the lack of knowledge about the recommendations underpinning the TLL criteria participants' decisions about the healthiness of food products were significantly influenced by TLL information on the items' sugar content. TLL do, therefore, appear to be guide consumers beliefs in the absence of deep knowledge.

The dominance of sugar in decision-making shows the labelling system is having an impact in the current public health climate. However, it is important to consider the effect of disregarding other nutrients (i.e. fat and salt) for people with different nutritional needs. We suggest raising awareness of all nutrients to help the public achieve the well- balanced diet."

More in Home
Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26 after reports of a possible shooting.
Shooting Leaves 6 Dead at Molson Coors Brewery
A gunman killed five fellow employees before taking his own life.
Feb 27th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 1192891571
Ford Recalls F-150 Pickup
The headlamp problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.
Feb 25th, 2020
This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York.
Disinfectant Companies Win Amid Outbreak
Wall Street is betting on people's fears about a rapidly spreading virus.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1094658862
Pipeline Project Scuttled
The nearly $1 billion project was designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
Epson Printer Sized
Industrial Label Printers
The new ColorWorks models are engineered for mission-critical applications and deliver high volume color labels for production use.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1079207428
Debris Found in 737 Max Fuel Tanks
Metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.
Feb 24th, 2020
This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va.
Supreme Court Wades into Pipeline Batttle
On Monday, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the pipeline.
Feb 24th, 2020
Thumb
Tool Maker Closes After Craftsman Sold
The plan is to fulfill current orders and then close the doors.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, photo &apos;Mad&apos; Mike Hughes rocket takes off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during its launch near Barstow, Calif.
Flat Earther Dies
The steam-powered rocket streaked upward, then took around 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, construction on the Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 interchange continues in Houston. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump&apos;s proposal doesn&apos;t spell out how to pay for it all.
Trump Tries New Infrastructure Approach
In another election year, Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion plan for spending on roads, rails, water systems and other infrastructure.
Feb 21st, 2020