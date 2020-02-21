Toxic Superfund Cleanups Decline to More Than 30-Year Low

The Trump administration completed the fewest cleanups of toxic Superfund sites last year than any administration since the program’s first years in the 1980s.

Ellen Knickmeyer
Feb 21st, 2020
I Stock 1133794050
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration completed the fewest cleanups of toxic Superfund sites last year than any administration since the program’s first years in the 1980s, figures released by the Environmental Protection Agency indicated Wednesday.

The federal government wrapped up cleanups at six Superfund sites around the country in the 2019 budget year, the fewest since three in 1986, EPA online records showed.

The Superfund program was born out of the 1970's disaster at Love Canal in New York, where industrial contaminants poisoned groundwater, spurred complaints of health problems and prompted presidential emergency declarations. Congress started the Superfund program in 1980, with the mission of tackling the country’s worst contaminated sites to remove the threat to surrounding residents and the environment.

President Donald Trump campaigned on pledges to cut environmental protections he saw as unfriendly to business. In office, Trump has presided over rollbacks and proposed rollbacks of a series of protections for air, water, wildlife and other environmental and public health concerns, as well as sharp declines in many categories of enforcement against polluters.

The EPA posted the 2019 figures on its website earlier this month. The tally also shows one cleanup completed so far this budget year.

“Cleaning up Superfund Sites has been and remains a top priority of this Administration," EPA spokeswoman Corry Schiermeyer said in response to questions from The Associated Press. “Many of the sites currently on the NPL (National Priorities List) are very large, complex and technically challenging and often require numerous construction projects to complete that are frequently phased in over many years.”

Superfund cleanups completed fell into the single digits just once before in the past 20 years, in 2014.

The AP reported in January that the administration also has built up the biggest backlog of unfunded toxic Superfund cleanup projects in at least 15 years, nearly triple the number that were stalled for lack of money in the Obama era.

The administration called Superfund cleanups part of the core mission of the EPA. But Trump’s budget proposal for next year calls for slashing money for the Superfund program by $113 million. As in previous years, the White House asked Congress to cut the EPA budget by more than 20%.

Congress largely has ignored Trump’s calls for EPA cuts, keeping the agency’s money roughly stable.

Elizabeth Southerland, a former EPA official who now is part of a network of hundreds of former EPA staffers often critical of Trump rollbacks, said the administration was failing to brief Congress on how much it really needs for the program. She called it “heartbreaking" for the people at risk around the sites.

“Communities are being forced to live for years longer than necessary waiting for cleanup to be completed," Southerland said.

Under Trump, the EPA pointed to a different measure in declaring it was making progress on Superfund cleanups: the number of cleaned up sites officially deleted from the roster of more than 1,300 Superfund projects.

But deletions from the list typically reflect cleanup work done over decades and often completed on the ground years ago, meaning Trump frequently was taking credit for work done under President Barack Obama and other predecessors. The EPA said it deleted all or part of 27 sites from the list last year.

More in Home
Outrider
Autonomous Logistics Trucks Launch
Outrider says it offers first-of-its-kind technology to help automate the distribution yards of large companies.
Feb 20th, 2020
Hyperloop
Missouri Takes Step Towards First Hyperloop
Eventually, the state hopes to connect Kansas City and St. Louis.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451
GM Gets Tax Break
The new electric battery cell factory sits next to the site of a much larger assembly plant GM shut down last year.
Feb 20th, 2020
North Dakota Public Service Commissioners review a permit for the expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota regulators unanimously approved the expansion, saying they believed the project had met exhaustive state and federal requirements.
North Dakota OKs Pipeline
Texas-based Energy Transfer proposed doubling the capacity of the pipeline last year to meet growing demand for oil shipments from North Dakota
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon.
France Steps Up Ghosn Investigation
His attorneys denied allegations that suspicious funds benefited Ghosn or his family personally.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1148208588
DoL Puts $100M Toward Closing Skills Gap
The US Department of Labor's Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program has awarded grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photograph taken in Denver, software engineer David Viramontes, front, and digital strategist Patrick Collins direct a meeting of Code For Denver.
Government Seeks Tech Experts
A Washington organization is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-friendly.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Homeland Security Waives Laws for Border Wall
The 10 waived laws include a requirement for open competition and giving losing bidders a chance to protest decisions.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1080819964
New Boeing 737 Issues
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 468008409
Recycling Business to Expand
W. Silver Recycling will be building a new 120,000 square feet facility that will be home to a recycling processing plant.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 509823431
Refinery Fire Extinguished
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party.
Feb 18th, 2020
Thumb
Apple Watch Outsells Swiss Watch Industry
New data has some watch industry analysts concerned for the future of the Swiss watch industry.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this March 1, 2012 file photo, former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Owen Bieber, left, with United Auto Workers union (UAW), at the 2012 UAW National Community&dagger;Action Program Conference, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, in Washington.
Former UAW President Dies
Owen Bieber led the United Auto Workers union from the auto industry's dark days of the early 1980s to the prosperity of the mid-1990s.
Feb 18th, 2020