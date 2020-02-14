US Manufacturing Output Hit By Boeing Troubles, Slips 0.1%

US manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles.

Christopher Rugaber
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing output fell slightly in January, driven lower by Boeing's decision to halt production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that factory output declined 0.1% last month after eking out a 0.1% gain in December. Excluding the production of airplanes and parts, factory production rose 0.3%.

U.S. manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles, which also affect hundreds of suppliers. Manufacturing output is down 0.8% in the past year, hurt by the U.S.-China trade war and slower global growth.

Overall industrial production, which includes output from mines and utilities, dropped 0.3% in January, held back by a 4% drop in utility production because of unseasonably warm weather.

Other reports suggest manufacturing is picking up, particularly outside aircraft production. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said earlier this month that factory activity expanded in January for the first time in six months.

The ISM’s survey found that new orders and production rose in January, and while factories still cut jobs, they did so at a slower pace.

The viral outbreak in China is also likely to damage the global economy and disrupt many manufacturers’ international supply chains. Economists at Goldman Sachs forecast that the Boeing shutdown and coronavirus will lower the U.S. economy’s growth in the first three months of this year by roughly three-quarters of a percentage point to an annual rate of 1.7%.

Airbus
Airbus Unveils Non-Traditonal Prototype
Breaking from a conventional tube-shaped fuselage would allow the plane’s cabin to be redesigned.
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020
I Stock 185168137
Electrical Safety Tips for the Industrial Workplace
Industrial workers are surrounded by potential electrical hazards, which makes following safety instructions critical.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 458091415
Honda Recalls Minivans
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Feb 12th, 2020
This image provided by WAFB shows a fire inside a refinery early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.
Fire at ExxonMobil Refinery
ExxonMobil has been working with the fire department's hazardous materials unit to monitor air quality in the area.
Feb 12th, 2020
Tyson Foods&apos; Wilkesboro, NC poultry production plant.
Tyson to Count Chicken With Computer Vision
A system consisting of cameras, machine-learning algorithms and edge computing is expected to boost Tyson's chicken inventory management.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
Nhf Smithfield Fb
Smithfield Foods Closing San Jose Plant
The closure will result in 139 layoffs, which begin March 13.
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
Uaw
UAW's Made-in-China Pens Draw Ire
Union members were not pleased to see their new pens emblazoned with the name of their country of origin: China.
Feb 11th, 2020
Mercedes
Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts
The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.
Feb 11th, 2020
This March 5, 2017, file photo shows a closeup of Under Armour cleats seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Under Armour May Need to Restructure
The company says it may also scuttle its flagship store in NYC.
Feb 11th, 2020
Former Interior Secretary Gale Norton mingles after a news conference in Denver on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, a day before the Trump administration hosts the first of two hearings on a proposal to roll back a landmark environmental law.
Environmental Law Scale-Back Draws Ire
President Donald Trump is proposing to narrow the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.
Amazon Sues Over Lost $10B Contract
The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October.
Feb 11th, 2020