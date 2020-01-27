Energy Firm Withdraws Permit Application for Oregon Pipeline

The company is being accused of stalling, in order to have federal agencies override denials from state agencies.

Andrew Selsky
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon flooded into the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon flooded into the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a state permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon, and a project spokesman said Friday it is instead awaiting possible federal approval.

Two Oregon state lawmakers on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of stalling in order to have the Trump administration, which has embraced the mega-project, approve it in an attempt to override all denials from Oregon state agencies.

The Oregon Department of State Lands had been expected to deny a permit for the project on Jan. 31. State Lands Director Vicki Walker this week refused a request by Jordan Cove to extend a Jan. 31 deadline, saying the department had already agreed to numerous deadline extensions .

Jordan Cove, which is a project of Pembina, an energy company based in Calgary, Canada, responded by telling Walker in a letter Thursday that it was immediately withdrawing its application for a removal-fill permit, needed to dredge sediment out of Coos Bay for the marine export terminal, and to construct a pipeline through and under waterways in southern Oregon.

The proposed natural gas terminal and a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline would permit shipment of natural gas from the United States and Canada to Asia and create local jobs. Opponents say it would ruin habitat and that the increased use of a fossil fuel would contribute to global warming.

Two politicians from southern Oregon — a region that the proposed pipeline would cross — criticized Jordan Cove's tactics.

“The applicant’s behavior over the last year ... suggests to us that they are not significantly focused on gaining necessary approval from state agencies. It appears that they are counting instead on approval of their broader application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,” Sen. Jeff Golden, a Democrat from the Rogue Valley, and Rep. Pam Marsh, a Democrat from Ashland, said in a letter to Walker.

Paul Vogel, a spokesman for Jordan Cove, said in an email that it is awaiting a final determination by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Feb. 13, "at which time we will determine our path forward.”

Opponents are vowing to resist the project. Protesters occupied Democratic Gov. Kate Brown's office in November, demanding she oppose the pipeline project. She refused, and 21 protesters were arrested for trespassing. A prosecutor declined to file charges.

Brown, a Democrat, did share a letter with the protesters that she sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency a month earlier in which she opposed the federal agency's attempts to remove the state’s authority in the permitting process.

The Trump administration in August proposed streamlining approval of gas pipelines and other energy projects by limiting states’ certification authorities under the Clean Water Act.

It appears the administration already anticipates the project will go forward. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said this month, after an agency under his jurisdiction said Jordan Cove won't jeopardize protected species, that the opinion "will pave the way for more American jobs and vastly expanded exports of domestically sourced liquified natural gas to prized Asian markets.”

Nathan Matthews, an attorney for the Sierra Club, one of several environmental groups opposed to the project, insisted there is no path forward for Jordan Cove without state approval.

“This proposal has been stalled for years because it would be a disaster for Oregon's communities and waterways,” Matthews said in an email. “Today it's more obvious than ever that Pembina should just give up on the project altogether.”

More in Home
In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. Fuel economy standards for new vehicles would rise a little in a new Trump administration proposal made public Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 but still fall far short of Obama-era standards, bringing howls of protest from environmental groups and a key Democratic senator.
Trump Ups Fuel Economy Standards Slightly
But the increase still falls well below the requirements set under the Obama administration.
Jan 24th, 2020
Mb Corvette
First 2020 Corvette Brings In $3M
The new C8 touts the highly-publicized introduction of a mid-engine design.
Jan 24th, 2020
Mm 1 24 Thumb2
The Motorola Razr Reboot is Here
But is anyone crazy enough to pay $1,500 for it?
Jan 24th, 2020
In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, TX.
States Sue Over 3D-Printed Guns Rules
Attorneys general argued that posting the blueprints would allow anyone to go online and use the downloadable files to create unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapons.
Jan 24th, 2020
Maintenance Software
Pivoting Away from Reactive Maintenance
Advances in technology are making the transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies easier to attain.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Memphis
Memphis Meats Raises $161M for New Plant
Total funding for the cell-based meat, poultry and seafood company now exceeds $180 million, which is expected to fund a pilot production facility.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Ebdb E154 Thumb 4
Researchers Create First Living Robots
These are entirely new lifeforms. Also, Spider-Man grippers and a camera that photographs the invisible.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Mr Peanut
Planters Kills Off Mr. Peanut
The 104-year-old icon died Tuesday in a pre-Super Bowl ad from the brand, which confirmed the mascot's death on multiple platforms.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Nervegastn
Pilot Plant Destroys First Nerve Agent
If 1 ml touches your skin, it can be fatal.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric&apos;s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation. PG&amp;E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company.
Gov. Aims to Block PG&E's Bankruptcy Plan
PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Caution Istock
Acid Death Ruled Accidental Drowning
The man who fell into a vat of acid at his workplace may have had a medical emergency.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
7 Tips for Managing Generational Shift
A commitment to changing paradigms and embracing Industry 4.0 technologies is key.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Safety Injury Istock
Worker Dies After Falling into Acid
The tank contained liquid chromic acid, used for metal plating and coating for different industries.
Jan 22nd, 2020