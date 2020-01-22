Worker Dies After Falling into Vat of Acid

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, used for metal plating and coating for different industries.

Jan 22nd, 2020
Safety Injury Istock
iStock

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A worker fell into a chemical vat at a business in Ohio and died, authorities said.

The 60-year-old man from Union fell into the vat at Techmetals Inc. on Tuesday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton fire officials said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metal plating and coating for different industries.

The man had worked for the company for several years, said Dayton Fire Chief Mike Fasnacht.

The coroner's office and Dayton police were investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no immediate comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.

More in Home
Pizza
Hormel's 54-Topping Pizza
The pizza has everything from pepperoni to peanut butter.
Jan 21st, 2020
In this Jan. 13 file photo, Matthew Elliot, center, and other supporters of flavored vaping products protest at the state house in Trenton, NJ.
NJ Bans Sale of Flavored Vape Products
Signed into law Tuesday, the ban will take effect in April.
Jan 21st, 2020
Food
Frozen Food Manufacturer Uses $27.3M to Increase Capacity
The company has nine factories in the U.S. that support about 2,800 jobs.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mm Vipertn
First Viper Sells for $285K
Perhaps its famous owner helped propel the sale price well past expectations.
Jan 21st, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Doubles Up on GM, Ford
The electric vehicle maker has a market value worth more than two of the former Big 3 combined.
Jan 20th, 2020
Electric Cars Ap
NJ Offers New Incentives for EVs
The bill further calls for electric vehicles to make up 85% of all cars sold or leased by 2040.
Jan 19th, 2020
Mm E20 Thumb
Leffite's All-Terrain Supercar
The company is only making 30 of them and the starting price is a steep $465,000.
Jan 17th, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
This Jan. 16, 2020 photo taken in Milwaukee shows Ralph Bruno, who invented the yellow wedge cheesehead in 1987 from his mother&apos;s couch stuffing. It has since become a symbol of pride, particularly for Wisconsin sports fans and residents. Foamation, Inc. moved into a new location in 2016 and soon started tours where people can make their own cheeseheads or other foam products.
Foam Cheesehead is Hot
Sales should be brisk this week with the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1169974807
Five Manufacturing Revenue Growth Actions for 2020
As you move forward in 2020, there are five “Do No Harm” actions that every manufacturing leader should take to grow revenue.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo, traders monitor stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange.
After 2019, CEOs Must Grow Profits Soon
Investors are likely to give CEOs another pass this upcoming earnings season — which didn't have the benefit of the first year of lower tax rates — but in 2020, companies will need to deliver more.
Jan 16th, 2020