Senate Passes US-Canada-Mexico Trade Deal

By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.

Kevin Freking
Jan 16th, 2020
I Stock 1189988879
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico and gives President Donald Trump a major policy win before senators turn their full attention to his impeachment trial.

The vote was 89-10. The measure goes to Trump for his signature. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, which tore down most trade barriers and triggered a surge in trade. But Trump and other critics blamed that pact for encouraging U.S. companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican laborers.

Passage of the trade bill, which has come to be called USMCA, came one day after Trump signed a new trade agreement with China, easing trade tensions between the economic powers.

“Quite a week of substantive accomplishments for the nation, for the president and for our international trade," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., shortly before the vote.

The final vote occurred just moments before Congress opened an impeachment trial, with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the Senate. With the trial and an election year, Congress is not expected to pass many major bills. The trade bill gives lawmakers from both parties the chance to cite progress on an important economic issue before the November vote.

Trump campaigned in 2016 on ripping up trade deals that he said added to the nation’s trade deficit and cost the country manufacturing jobs. He promised he would rewrite NAFTA if elected, a pact he described as “the worst trade deal in history.” He can now go to swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and tell voters he followed through on that pledge.

But in the Oval Office, Trump fretted that the impeachment inquiry was overshadowing his trade deals when it came to top stories of the day.

“Today, we just had passed the USMCA. It’s going to take the place of NAFTA, which is a terrible deal, and the USMCA will probably be second to this witch hunt hoax," Trump said.

Mexico has already approved the agreement. Canada is expected to do so in coming months, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government long insisting it would wait for U.S. approval before proceeding.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., was a rare voice in speaking against the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “It will mean higher prices for American consumers, who will have to pay more money for a car and therefore will have less money available for any of the other things they would like to consume," Toomey said. “It will probably lead to an increase or acceleration in the shift to automation.”

The agreement aims to have more cars produced in the United States, where workers earn an average of at least $16 an hour. It also secured changes that require Mexico to change its laws to make it easier for workers to form independent unions, which should improve worker conditions and wages and reduce the incentive for U.S. companies to relocate their plants.

While the administration completed its negotiations with Canada and Mexico more than a year ago, Democrats in the House insisted on changes that they said made it more likely Mexico would follow through on its commitments. As part of those negotiations, the administration agreed to drop a provision that offered expensive biologic drugs — made from living cells — 10 years of protection from cheaper knockoff competition. Democrats overwhelming opposed that provision.

Republicans and the president have complained about how long it took to complete the negotiations, but the talks resulted in a rare mix of support for a trade agreement.

The AFL-CIO, an association of trade unions, endorsed the measure, as did scores of business and farm groups. “Getting the Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO to both endorse this trade deal was no easy feat, and it took both sides’ good faith efforts to get us here," said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

The biggest holdouts were environmental groups, which continue their opposition, saying the deal doesn’t address climate change. Indeed, they contend the agreement would contribute to rising temperatures.

“Despite the fact that it includes very good labor provisions, I am voting against USMCA because it does not address climate change, the greatest threat facing the planet," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Among the senators still seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, Bernie Sanders was the lone “no” vote.

The International Trade Commission projected in April that the trade agreement would boost the economy by $68 billion and add 176,000 jobs six years after taking effect. That's barely a ripple in a $21 trillion-a-year economy, but many senators noted that key industries in their state supported the agreement.

More in Home
Mb E26 Thumb
LSC Shutters 3 Plants
That will be eight closed plants since the Quad/Graphics merger fell through.
Jan 16th, 2020
The new Syntegon flags in front of the company headquarters in Waiblingen
Bosch Packaging Technology is Now Syntegon
Known as Bosch Packaging Technology until late 2019, Syntegon Technology’s business focus is on intelligent and sustainable technologies for the pharmaceutical and food industries.
Jan 16th, 2020
I Stock 1055021000
Want to Sell on Amazon? Weigh the Pros, Cons
Amazon provides small businesses many benefits, but the costs can be hard for some to absorb.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1064235628
Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India
Bezos said that Amazon is going to use the funds to size, scale and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.
Jan 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hold the U.S. China Trade Agreement after signing it in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington.
US, China Deal Aims to Simmer Tensions
Trump and China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, met at the White House Wednesday to sign the modest agreement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Thumb (4)
FDA Shuts Down Home Style Foods
The FDA found 'significant objectionable conditions' during several inspections.
Jan 15th, 2020
Children evacuate the Park Avenue Elementary school in Cudahy, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 after an aircraft dumped fuel that fell onto the elementary school playground. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A jet returning to LAX dumped its fuel over the neighborhood and the school. Affected people at the school were treated for skin and eye irritation. No patients were transported to hospitals.
Jet Dumps Fuel that Lands on Schoolkids
Before making an emergency landing at LAX, the Delta jet dumped fuel to reduce its weight.
Jan 15th, 2020
4400 1000
Russell Stover Cutting, Adding Jobs
The chocolates maker plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide, but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs from expansion elsewhere.
Jan 14th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota in a major victory for environmentalists. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, that the state Department of Natural Resources erred when it declined to order a proceeding known as a &apos;contested case hearing&apos; to gather more information on the potential environmental impacts of the project.
Court Rejects Mine Permits
Environmentalists celebrated the decision , while PolyMet said it would consider taking the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Jan 13th, 2020
Coal Hands Ap
Miners Block Coal Train
About 50 miners are reportedly owed for three weeks of work.
Jan 13th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 021
GM Employees Caught Racing Corvettes
Police said a breath test detected the odor of alcohol.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this April 24, 2018 file photo, a hemp plant is pollinated at the Unique Botanicals facility in Springfield, OrR.
Proposed US Hemp Rules Worry Industry
Growers are concerned the government wants to use a heavy hand that could result in many crops failing required tests and being destroyed.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group&apos;s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
Refinery Planned in ND Hurt by Funding
Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 6% of the project's costs to date.
Jan 12th, 2020