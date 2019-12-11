ISM: Manufacturing Capital Spending to Drop 2.1% in 2020

Though capital spending is forecasted to decrease, all 18 of ISM's manufacturing sectors forecast higher 2020 revenues than in 2019.

Mike Hockett
Dec 11th, 2019
I Stock 1134872513 (1)
iStock

The Institute for Supply Management released a summary of its December 2019 Semiannual Economic Forecast on Dec. 9, showing that manufacturers generally expect a modest decrease in 2020 capital spending after considerable growth in 2019 spending.

ISM’s survey data from a panel of purchasing and supply executives found that capital expenditures are expected to decrease by 2.1 in the manufacturing sector after 6.4 percent growth in 2019, while spending is forecasted to increase 3.4 percent in the non-manufacturing sector.

ISM found that the overall manufacturing sector is optimistic about growth in 2020 as revenues are expected to increase in all manufacturing industries, with 58 percent of respondents expecting higher 2020 revenues than in 2019. Respondents expect a 4.8 percent net increase in overall revenues for 2020, compared to a 1.9 percent increase predicted for 2019 over 2018 revenues.

The 18 manufacturing industries from ISM’s survey are, in order of expected growth: Fabricated metal products; Food; Beverage & Tobacco Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Chemical Products; Wood Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Machinery; Transportation Equipment; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Plastics & Rubber Products; Primary Metals; Printing & Related Support Activities; Textile Mills; Petroleum & Coal Products; and Nonmetallic Mineral Products.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing sector also indicated that 17 of its industries will see higher revenues.

On the employment side, manufacturing expects that its employment base will grow a marginal 0.1 percent, while ISM notes the outlook for the next 12 months is predominantly growth-oriented.

"Manufacturing purchasing and supply executives expect to see growth in 2020,” said Timothy Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., and chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. “They are optimistic about their overall business prospects for the first half of 2020, with business continuing to expand through the second half of 2020. Manufacturing experienced eight consecutive months of growth from December 2018 through July 2019. However, manufacturing contracted during the period from August 2019 through November 2019. This resulted in an average PMI of 51.8 percent, as compared to 59.2 percent for the 12 months ending November 2018, as reported in the monthly Manufacturing ISM Report On Business. Respondents expect raw materials pricing pressures in 2020 to increase and expect profit margins to improve in 2020 over 2019. Manufacturers are also predicting growth in both exports and imports in 2020.”

Manufacturing respondents reported an overall operating rate of 83.7 percent of their normal capacity, down 0.5 percentage points from May 2019.

The manufacturing panel predicts the prices paid for raw materials will increase by 0.4 percent during the first five months of 2020, with an overall increase of 1.1 percent for 2020. This compares to a reported 0.7 percent increase in raw materials prices for 2019 compared with 2018.

More in Home
Protesters block traffic on Beale Street where a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric building is located in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric will have to quickly reshuffle its board of directors and redraw a complex plan addressing more than $50 billion in potential wildfire claims to gain Gov. Gavin Newsom&apos;s support in time to meet a fast-approaching deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
PG&E, California Gov. Face Off
PG&E needs to quickly overhaul its plan in time to meet a make-or-break deadline for getting out of bankruptcy.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
Automation Direct Sized
Digital Stepper Drives
Leadshine 2-phase digital micro-stepping drives with micro-stepping motor movement and anti-resonance for optimal torque, provide extra smooth motion, low motor heating and noise.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019
General Motors President Mark Reuss speaks Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant in Wentzville, Mo. Reuss announced the plant will receive $1 billion to upgrade the facility as it prepares to produce a next generation of midsize pickup trucks.
GM to Invest $1.5B in MO Plant
In July, Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.
Dec 16th, 2019
I Stock 1083774904 (1)
Compliance Amid the Rise of OSHA Inspections
You probably won’t know when a compliance and safety officer will come knocking, but you can be prepared.
Dec 16th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
GM Teases 'Major Announcement'
Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant.
Dec 13th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
Jacklinks
Jack Link’s Won't Reopen Jerky Plant
It was ravaged by floods in March.
Dec 13th, 2019
Detroit River Istock
Cleanup Ordered for Detroit River Spill
A dock at the site collapsed Nov. 26, discharging an unknown amount of crushed limestone into the river.
Dec 13th, 2019
In this Dec. 5, 2019 photo, workers &mdash; most of them from Mexico &mdash; load Christmas trees onto a truck at Hupp Farms in Silverton, Ore. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would loosen restrictions on hiring foreign agricultural workers and create a path to citizenship for more than 1 million farm workers estimated to be in the country illegally. The bill&apos;s fate in the Senate is unclear, and the White House hasn&apos;t said if President Donald Trump would sign it. But the 260-165 vote was a rare stroke of bipartisanship on immigration.
Immigrant Christmas Tree Workers Killed in Crash
Three people were killed when a pickup truck slammed into a van carrying them and 10 other Guatemalans home from work at a Christmas tree farm.
Dec 13th, 2019
In this June 19, 2008 file photo, a truck drives past Mt. Shasta, near Weed, Calif. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks.
CA May Require Zero Emission Truck Sales
Regulators estimate the new rules would result in roughly 74,000 zero emission trucks on the road in California by 2030.
Dec 13th, 2019
In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, photo, a North Carolina fraser fir Christmas tree is for sale in Lenoir, N.C. A Christmas tree shortage is being blamed on the Great Recession. Poor sales a decade ago, limited the number of trees planted, which are being harvested this year.
Christmas Tree Supplies Tight
The industry is still bouncing back from the Great Recession and trying to win people back from a shift toward artificial trees.
Dec 13th, 2019