Ultra Precise Shaft Torque Transducers

S. Himmelstein And Co.
Apr 3rd, 2020
S Himmelstein Abm

Series MCRT 48800V and 49800V Series Digital Torque Transducers from S. Himmelstein (Hoffman Estates, IL) offer extreme measurement accuracy with fast installed response, and high mechanical overloads and electrical overrange. Specifically:

  • Output signals for torque, speed and horsepower are provided as analog (±5 or ±10 Vdc) and digital over RS232 serial port. Available capacities are from 2.8 to 42,000 Nm.

  • They are available in two accuracy grades: ±0.04% and ±0.02% of full scale combined non-linearity and hysteresis, and have world class temperature performance.

  • Mechanical overloads of 200% or 400% offer a safety margin in the presence of high startup torques or large torsional oscillations such as produced by Diesel engines.

  • Electrical overrange of 150% avoids clipping of real world torque peaks and driveline torsionals reducing potential for errors in the average torque measurement.

  • Included interface software allows fast PC setup and re-configuration while selecting from up to 33 units of measure, all without re-calibrating.

www.himmelstein.com; 800-632-7873
More in Home
In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Border Towns Fear Virus Spread
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Apr 3rd, 2020
&apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Lost Your Job? What Now?
Workers who have lost their jobs or income through no fault of their own should immediately file a claim for unemployment.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York.
Feds to Breakup Altria-Juul Deal
The complaint alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company.
Apr 3rd, 2020
A closed sign is shown at Romeo &amp; Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
US Sheds 701,000 Jobs
Last month's actual losses were likely larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Ddddd 5e84c5386db77
Toilet Paper Truck Catches Fire
The load of toilet paper 'burned extensively.'
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 505619620 (1)
DoL Clarifies Paid Leave Implementation
The FFCRA reimburses private US employers that have fewer than 500 employees with tax credits for the cost of providing paid leave related to COVID-19.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Zantac tablets at a pharmacy in Miami Beach, Fla.
FDA Demands Recall
It was determined that a contamination issue with the medications poses a greater risk than previously thought.
Apr 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.
US Trade Gap Falls
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2%.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Joe Tavi, Bloom Energy senior director of manufacturing, holds a refurbished ventilator as he kneels beside fuel cells, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Can You Fix Ventilators?
California had a bunch of broken ones, and the governor had asked if San Jose-based Bloom Energy could repair them so coronavirus patients could breathe.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1098033396
Toyota, China's BYD Partner Up
Toyota and BYD “determined that there is much we can learn from one another’s expertise,” the companies said in a statement.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 878268796
6.6 Million Seek Unemployment
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Top5 Ep2
Top 5: April 2020
A video of the top five products of the month for April 2020.
Apr 1st, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI.
US, World Mfg. Contracted in March
Economists had expected a bigger drop in the US manufacturing index but predict it will signal more weakness in April.
Apr 1st, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns pause for rest before loading bodies onto a refrigerated container truck functioning as a makeshift morgue, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn borough of New York.
N95 Mask Imports Reach US
It's not nearly enough to meet demand.
Apr 1st, 2020