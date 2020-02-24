Industrial Label Printers

The new ColorWorks models are engineered for mission-critical applications and deliver high volume color labels for production use.

Epson
Feb 24th, 2020
Epson Printer Sized

Epson (Long Beach, CA) has announced availability for its new ColorWorks C6000 series on-demand color label printers. The 8-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P are currently available and the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P are available for pre-order and will ship in April. All models are being sold through Epson’s vast network of authorized partners. The first printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers, the new ColorWorks models are engineered for mission-critical applications and deliver high volume color labels for production use, speeding through labels at up to 5-inches per second. Additional features include the following:

  • Reliable – Engineered by Epson for demanding applications; backed by industry-leading service and support.
  • First Printer Specifically Designed as a Color Upgrade to Black-Only Thermal Transfer Printers1 – Designed with similar media handling capabilities, speed, features and connectivity options, all at a comparable price point.
  • Enhanced Productivity – Eliminates the need to pre-print; speeds up to 5-inches per second2; fast time to first label.
  • Astounding Image Quality – Up to 1200 dpi resolution with various droplet sizes; crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels.
  • Seamless Integration – Compatible with ZPL II, major middleware, SAP, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

www.epson.com/c6000; 800-GO-EPSON

