Epson (Long Beach, CA) has announced availability for its new ColorWorks C6000 series on-demand color label printers. The 8-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P are currently available and the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P are available for pre-order and will ship in April. All models are being sold through Epson’s vast network of authorized partners. The first printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers, the new ColorWorks models are engineered for mission-critical applications and deliver high volume color labels for production use, speeding through labels at up to 5-inches per second. Additional features include the following:

Reliable – Engineered by Epson for demanding applications; backed by industry-leading service and support.

First Printer Specifically Designed as a Color Upgrade to Black-Only Thermal Transfer Printers1 – Designed with similar media handling capabilities, speed, features and connectivity options, all at a comparable price point.

Enhanced Productivity – Eliminates the need to pre-print; speeds up to 5-inches per second2; fast time to first label.

Astounding Image Quality – Up to 1200 dpi resolution with various droplet sizes; crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels.

Seamless Integration – Compatible with ZPL II, major middleware, SAP, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

www.epson.com/c6000; 800-GO-EPSON