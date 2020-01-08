Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Turner Falls, MA) has expanded their CatsPaw product line with the addition of its new Automatic Center Punch, part no. 17329. No need to use a hammer with this tool as an automatic spring-driven punch is delivered after being pressed against a surface. The punch force, ranging from 13.5lbs. - 31.5lbs., can easily be adjusted with the simple turn of a knob, located on the handle. Ideal for marking personal tools and equipment, the Automatic Center Punch is suitable for use on a variety of materials, including metal, plastic, wood and more.

This product features a strong chromium-vanadium alloy steel body as well as an ergonomic handle comprised of polypropylene and thermoplastic rubber that allows for effortless handling. The Automatic Center Punch also helps establish a proper starting point on workpieces to prevent drill bits or screws from wandering.

www.mayhew.com; 800-872-0037