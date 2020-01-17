Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital Transformation

The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.

Keith Kitani
Jan 17th, 2020
Digital Twin

There’s no debating the potential for value creation as a result of factory digitization, which could top $3.7 trillion in 2025, and provide digitally-savvy companies 38 percent higher revenue growth than those that have not yet digitized the business. Additionally, according to Gartner, 67 percent of business leaders admit their company must become much more digitized immediately, in order to remain competitive.

While there’s plenty of incentive, there are also a myriad of obstacles, particularly in manufacturing. Digital transformation requires a massive business change across manufacturing processes, the supply chain and ERP, adoption of AI/machine learning and automation techniques  — and perhaps most importantly — workforce adoption and willingness to change.

The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” of digital transformation is why so few initiatives succeed. Gartner identifies “change fatigue” as a large part of the issue. The average employee experienced 12 changes over the last year, and the pace of change continues to accelerate.

That gap is a huge problem considering that digital transformation is not about a single step, an announcement or implementation; it’s about continuous change and becoming a change-ready organization with an agile and adaptive culture. You can implement all of the new technology, processes and systems in the world, but if your culture is change-fatigued, change-averse and focused on the status quo, adoption and transformation will never happen.

To amplify your digital transformation success — both current and future — here’s how to make your organization an agile, change-ready manufacturer:

Transition your culture and talent strategy. Gartner research shows that 42 percent of CEOs expect to undergo deep culture change as part of their digital transformation. But, what does that look like exactly? First, you must create a culture that incentivizes innovation, agility and growth. Encourage employees to find creative solutions and be flexible and active participants when it comes to introducing new programs. 

Alongside this cultural shift, sharpen your talent acquisition, development and retention strategy to focus on tech-savvy people who have a propensity for adoption and innovation. One way to do this is to provide re-skilling training for those with roles impacted by automation. Creating a mentorship program that pairs younger workers with more experienced individuals can also help harness the knowledge and experience at both ends of the spectrum and build trust among the generations.

Focus on the “why.” Over 70% of executives say getting the workforce onboard is essential to their digital transformation strategy. But it’s hard to do that if employees don’t understand the motivation and purpose behind the changes they’re being asked to implement. Without the right context, they may balk at changes to protect their jobs or justify their roles in the face of automation. Overcome that obstacle by clearly and continuously communicating how the transformation benefits the business, future viability and their continued roles with the organization. Helping employees to see how their contribution is vital to success for the organization and for them on an individual level creates alignment around a common purpose.

Empower managers with performance management authority. Along with this sense of purpose for the overall transformation, employees need to see how their skills and capabilities align to the transformation objectives. In many manufacturing environments, employees can be inhibited from adopting new tools and processes by a perceived lack of ability, which is where mangers play a critical role by being empowered to guide employee development and provide motivation in the form of compensation and recognition.

However, direct supervisors and managers too often lack appropriate coaching skills or influence over compensation decisions. By equipping front-line managers with the skills they need to better manage and incentivize employee performance, employees will see a more direct correlation between their day-to-day contributions and their organizations’ goals.

Make effective communication a priority. When communicating with the workforce about change, remember it’s not about how a message is delivered, but about how it is received and understood that makes it truly effective. In a manufacturing environment, where most of the employee audience may not have access to a computer, it could require a more creative approach. The only way to ensure effective communication is to customize the message and the channel for each audience based on their roles, challenges and concerns, and then measure how well it has been received. 

Leverage data for continuous evolution. As mentioned, change is never a finite process with a beginning and end; it’s a continuous process that requires any organization to monitor progress and make adjustments along the way. In order to create a change mindset, you must measure, evaluate, and adjust your communication and adoption strategy, then reevaluate in real time as the process evolves. Set quantitative and qualitative KPI goals and measure against them. It’s the only way to know if you’re truly evolving and making progress, or if you’re stalling or backsliding.  

In summary, digital transformation can be a daunting process. However, by communicating with stakeholders in more meaningful and productive ways, companies can break down silos, compel workers to adopt new approaches and get everyone on the same page with a clear understanding and vision for the intended outcomes.  That’s why, before making a massive investment in digital transformation, it’s a good first step to assess whether your organization is change-ready. If not, build that foundation alongside your transformation journey. 


Keith Kitani is the CEO of GuideSpark.

More in Home
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
The new Syntegon flags in front of the company headquarters in Waiblingen
Bosch Packaging Technology is Now Syntegon
Known as Bosch Packaging Technology until late 2019, Syntegon Technology’s business focus is on intelligent and sustainable technologies for the pharmaceutical and food industries.
Jan 16th, 2020
I Stock 1055021000
Want to Sell on Amazon? Weigh the Pros, Cons
Amazon provides small businesses many benefits, but the costs can be hard for some to absorb.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1064235628
Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India
Bezos said that Amazon is going to use the funds to size, scale and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.
Jan 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hold the U.S. China Trade Agreement after signing it in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington.
US, China Deal Aims to Simmer Tensions
Trump and China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, met at the White House Wednesday to sign the modest agreement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Thumb (4)
FDA Shuts Down Home Style Foods
The FDA found 'significant objectionable conditions' during several inspections.
Jan 15th, 2020
Children evacuate the Park Avenue Elementary school in Cudahy, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 after an aircraft dumped fuel that fell onto the elementary school playground. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A jet returning to LAX dumped its fuel over the neighborhood and the school. Affected people at the school were treated for skin and eye irritation. No patients were transported to hospitals.
Jet Dumps Fuel that Lands on Schoolkids
Before making an emergency landing at LAX, the Delta jet dumped fuel to reduce its weight.
Jan 15th, 2020
4400 1000
Russell Stover Cutting, Adding Jobs
The chocolates maker plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide, but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs from expansion elsewhere.
Jan 14th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota in a major victory for environmentalists. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, that the state Department of Natural Resources erred when it declined to order a proceeding known as a &apos;contested case hearing&apos; to gather more information on the potential environmental impacts of the project.
Court Rejects Mine Permits
Environmentalists celebrated the decision , while PolyMet said it would consider taking the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Jan 13th, 2020
Coal Hands Ap
Miners Block Coal Train
About 50 miners are reportedly owed for three weeks of work.
Jan 13th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 021
GM Employees Caught Racing Corvettes
Police said a breath test detected the odor of alcohol.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this April 24, 2018 file photo, a hemp plant is pollinated at the Unique Botanicals facility in Springfield, OrR.
Proposed US Hemp Rules Worry Industry
Growers are concerned the government wants to use a heavy hand that could result in many crops failing required tests and being destroyed.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group&apos;s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
Refinery Planned in ND Hurt by Funding
Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 6% of the project's costs to date.
Jan 12th, 2020