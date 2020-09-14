Nvidia to Buy UK's Arm, Sparking Fears of Chip Dominance

Arm's chip designs power the vast majority of the world's smartphones.

Sep 14th, 2020
Kelvin Chan
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 file photo, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech about AI and gaming during the Computex Taipei exhibition at the world trade center in Taipei, Taiwan. Computer graphics chip company Nvidia said it plans to buy Britain's Arm Holdings for $40 billion, in a merger of two leading chipmakers. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia and Arm's parent company, Japanese technology giant SoftBank, announced the deal Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 file photo, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech about AI and gaming during the Computex Taipei exhibition at the world trade center in Taipei, Taiwan. Computer graphics chip company Nvidia said it plans to buy Britain's Arm Holdings for $40 billion, in a merger of two leading chipmakers. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia and Arm's parent company, Japanese technology giant SoftBank, announced the deal Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File

LONDON (AP) — U.S. graphics chip maker Nvidia said it plans to buy U.K.-based Arm Holdings in a deal worth up to $40 billion, in a move that would create a global powerhouse in the industry.

The deal, which was announced late Sunday by Nvidia and Arm’s parent company, Japanese technology giant SoftBank, raises concerns about the independence of Arm, one of Europe's most important tech companies.

Arm's chip designs power the vast majority of the world's smartphones and the company is renowned as an innovator in technology for connected devices, known as the “Internet of Things.” Arm centers its business on designing chips and licensing the intellectual property, especially in mobile computing, rather than chip manufacturing, for which it relies on partners.

Being owned by a U.S. company could mean Arm is exposed to U.S. government export bans at a time when Washington is in a battle for tech supremacy with China.

Under the terms of the deal, Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in stock and $12 billion in cash. SoftBank could earn a further $5 billion if Arm hits performance targets while Arm employees will get $1.5 billion worth of Nvidia shares.

SoftBank bought Arm for about $32 billion in 2016, in an effort to cement the Japanese company’s ambitions in advancing how various devices, including security cameras and household appliances, connect online and work together. That earlier deal sparked fears that one of Britain’s most successful tech companies would be involved in a foreign takeover, so the British government got SoftBank to agree to keep Arm's headquarters in the U.K. and double its British staff over five years as concessions.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the U.S. company still plans to keep Arm based at its headquarters in Cambridge, England, where it will also build an artificial intelligence research center.

“Together we’re going to create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI,” Huang told reporters.

“We want more great engineers not fewer, we want more R&D not less. And we want that work to be done in the U.K., in Cambridge," Huang said, adding that it wasn't about consolidation or cost savings.

However, Hermann Hauser, who helped set up Arm, called the deal an “absolute disaster for Cambridge, the U.K. and Europe."

Hauser, now a technology investor, told the BBC's Radio 4 that his biggest concern was that it would degrade what he called the U.K.'s “economic sovereignty" because Arm would end up falling under the jurisdiction of U.S. export controls.

That means “if hundreds of U.K. companies that incorporate Arm’s (technology) in their products, want to sell it, and export it to anywhere in the world including China, which is a major market, the decision on whether they will be allowed to export it will be made in the White House and not in Downing Street.”

The deal would also destroy Arm's “neutral" business model, which has made it the “Switzerland of the semiconductor industry," Hauser said. Arm has become successful by licensing its technology to more than 500 companies, many of which are rivals to Nvidia, and the sale would create a “monopoly problem," he said.

Regulators in the U.S., U.K., China, the European Union will need to approve the deal, which will need about 18 months to complete.

The British government said it could intervene in the deal because of the “vital role” Arm plays in the U.K.’s tech sector.

“The government monitors acquisitions and mergers closely and when a takeover may have a significant impact on the U.K. we will not hesitate to investigate further and take appropriate action,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack.

“We are investigating this deal further and ministers are speaking to the relevant companies.”

More in Global
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, Hainan Province, July 23, 2020.
China Says Mars Probe Stable
Officials provided no information about a mysterious experimental spacecraft that returned to Earth a week ago.
Sep 14th, 2020
A car carrying Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Greg Kelly.
Q&A: What to Expect from Trial of Nissan, Ex-Director Kelly
The trial, before a panel of three judges, is expected to take about a year.
Sep 14th, 2020
114 Thumb
Chameleon Traits Could Add to Drone Stealth
Lightweight, color-changing polymer panels are being designed to allow drones to match the background of the sky – on demand.
Sep 13th, 2020
Man
VW Truck Maker Cutting Up to 9,500 Jobs
The plan is intended to improve the company's operating result by about $2 billion.
Sep 11th, 2020
Logo
Italian Manufacturer Bringing Jobs to N.C.
FITT USA will invest $25.6 million in its Mooresville location, including building a 120,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing plant.
Sep 10th, 2020
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus stand at a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.
Sanctions on Huawei Hit Chip Supply, Growth
The company is reporting that it has still grown its market share of the Chinese smartphone industry to 51%.
Sep 10th, 2020
I Stock 515190622
Manufacturer Xxentria to Relocate Facility to New Mexico
The company plans to bring around 35 new jobs to the state at first and will likely create more in the future.
Sep 10th, 2020
Black smoke rises from a fire at warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.
Fire Breaks Out at Port a Month After Explosion
The new fire, nearly 40 days after a blast that killed 200 people, triggered widespread panic.
Sep 10th, 2020
113 Thumb
Impatient Tesla Fans Makes Their Own Cybertruck
These Tesla enthusiasts don’t want to wait until 2021.
Sep 9th, 2020
The road to Spaceport America near Upham, New Mexico, Aug. 15, 2019.
N.M. Reviewing Spaceport Policies
The review is part of an ongoing investigation into Spaceport America's chief executive.
Sep 9th, 2020
Nestle 1
Nestlé Puts Another $30M Toward Sustainable Packaging
It will help the company achieve its goal of reducing virgin plastics by one-third by 2025.
Sep 9th, 2020
Walmart store in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019.
Walmart Tests Delivery Drones
A pilot program will deliver groceries and household essentials.
Sep 9th, 2020