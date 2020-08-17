Trump Administration Imposes New Huawei Restrictions

The Commerce Department said more restrictions were needed because Huawei has “continuously tried to evade” earlier sanctions.

Aug 17th, 2020
Darlene Superville
In this July 15, 2020 file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company&rsquo;s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department&rsquo;s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology.
In this July 15, 2020 file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department’s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on China’s Huawei, seeking to starve it of crucial components by cutting off all access to U.S. technology.

“We don’t want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,” Trump told Fox News on Monday. “And any country that uses it, we’re not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence."

The Commerce Department's new rules, rolled out Monday, will further block Huawei from accessing chip technology.

Washington cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google’s music and other smartphone services, last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

A Huawei executive said this month that the company has started running out of processor chips to make smartphones as a result of those sanctions, and may have to stop production of its own advanced chips.

But the Commerce Department said Monday that more restrictions were needed because Huawei has “continuously tried to evade” the earlier sanctions by using technology supplied by third parties. The new rule is designed to block Huawei’s access to commercially available chips made with tools acquired from the U.S.

“The new rule makes it clear than any use of American software or American fabrication equipment to produce things through Huawei is banned, and requires a license," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business on Monday. “It’s really a question of closing loopholes to prevent a bad actor from access to U.S. technology, even if they try to do it in a very indirect, very tricky manner."

Huawei has been at the center of rising U.S.-Chinese tensions over technology and security. The standoff has now enveloped the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and China-based messaging service WeChat, both of which are under the threat of a ban in the U.S. starting in September.

Huawei declined comment Monday but has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying. Chinese officials have accused Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to U.S. tech industries.

Ross said Monday that the new action is enforcement-focused and not “directly related to the trade talks” between the U.S. and China.

Elsa Kania, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security who focuses on technology and U.S.-China relations, said while there are valid security concerns about Huawei, the Trump administration's increasingly drastic measures against it and other Chinese companies don't have a clear rationale.

“If the objective is to kill Huawei irregardless of the collateral damage to American companies, then this measure is one step closer to that," she said. “A lot of companies caught in the crossfire of this will see real damage."

The Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group representing American chipmakers, said in a statement Monday that the rule will cause “significant disruption" to the industry.

The action targets Huawei but could have sweeping reach, said Kevin Wolf, who was assistant secretary of commerce for export administration under President Barack Obama.

“Every foreign-made semiconductor of any type anywhere in the world is now subject to U.S. license requirements if a Huawei company is in any way involved, directly or indirectly, in the transaction," said Wolf, a partner at the Washington law firm Akin Gump.

The U.S. also on Monday added 38 Huawei affiliates to an existing list of companies banned from receiving some sensitive technologies. And it ended an exemption that had allowed some Huawei customers in the U.S. to keep using its equipment and software.

Washington has combined its economic sanctions on Huawei with a lobbying campaign pushing allies in Europe and elsewhere to exclude the company from planned next-generation wireless networks.

Trump referred to Huawei as “the spy way” as he spoke with “Fox & Friends” hosts Monday. He took credit for Britain's recent move to backtrack on plans to give the company a role in the U.K.’s new high-speed mobile phone network.

“We said we love Scotland Yard very much but we’re not going to do business with you because if you use the Huawei system that means they’re spying on you," Trump said. “That would mean they’re spying on us.”

More in Global
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
The Only Constant Is Change … So Evolve
Digital transformation in automation and packaging lines can simplify the re-purposing of assets to accommodate the only constant in business - change.
Aug 7th, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Slovenia&apos;s Foreign Minister Anze Logar shake hands as Slovenia&apos;s Prime Minister Janez Jansa stands at center, Bled, Slovenia, Aug. 13, 2020.
Pompeo Pushes 5G Security, Warns About China
The secretary of state met with Slovenian officials and signed a joint declaration on “5G Clean Network Security.”
Aug 13th, 2020
I Stock 1162879208
Hungary Signs Deal for $1B in US Air Defense Missiles
The declaration includes both air-to-air and land-to-air missiles.
Aug 13th, 2020
Microsoft Surface Duo displayed in New York, Oct. 2, 2019.
Microsoft Returns to the Smartphone Business
The Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android device, costs nearly $1,400.
Aug 12th, 2020
A woman rides a bicycle past a job center in Shepherd&apos;s Bush, London, April 30, 2020.
UK Records Deepest Recession Among Top Economies
Britain's economy shrank by a fifth in the second quarter alone.
Aug 12th, 2020
Remote Monitoring
Manufacturer Simplifies, Secures Remote Work
"Our security products kept us in constant communication and have proven that ... we can do this. We have experienced zero downtime."
Aug 12th, 2020
Ep13
Key Sectors Continue Purchasing Push
Electronics, transportation and other key markets continue to exhibit stronger buying signals.
Aug 12th, 2020
Security CCTV camera by the Olympic Stadium, Olympic Park, London, March 28, 2012.
Court Says Face Recognition Violates Human Rights
Britain’s Court of Appeal ruled that the way the system was being used during tests was unlawful.
Aug 11th, 2020
Residents pass an advertisement for Toyota hybrid cars, Beijing, Aug. 4, 2020.
China Auto Sales Rise as Market Regains Momentum
Sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5% from a year earlier to 1.67 million.
Aug 11th, 2020
Model Arizona Muse, left, is flanked by designer and Officina del Poggio owner Allison Hoeltzel Savini.
Virus Surge Makes US Weak Link in Global Economic Recovery
The global economy is waiting for the U.S. to get its coronavirus outbreak under control and boost the recovery.
Aug 11th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo.
Fiat Chrysler Calls GM's Bribery Allegations 'Preposterous'
GM alleges that Fiat Chrysler used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs.
Aug 11th, 2020
I Stock 1148849475
Pentagon Offers Military Airwaves for 5G Wireless Networks
The move is part of a broader push to get ahead of China in the deployment of 5G wireless technology.
Aug 11th, 2020