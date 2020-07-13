Tech Deal to Create $68B Chipmaker

Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in a $20 billion all-stock deal.

Jul 13th, 2020
Clouds are reflected in the headquarters of Analog Devices, Inc., Monday, July 13, 2020, in Norwood, Mass. Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector.
Clouds are reflected in the headquarters of Analog Devices, Inc., Monday, July 13, 2020, in Norwood, Mass. Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector.
AP Photo/Steven Senne

NEW YORK (AP) — Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector.

The $20 billion acquisition would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.

Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the transaction's closing, according to the announcement Monday. Analog stockholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own about 31%.

Two Maxim directors will join Analog's board once the deal is complete, including Maxim President and CEO, Tunç Doluca.

The deal is expected to close next summer, but requires the approval of shareholders from both companies and regulators.

Maxim was hit hard by the economic slowdown brought on the pandemic and its shares had slid 30% between February and March. Those shares have been rising since then, however.

Analog Devices Inc., based in Norwood, Massachusetts, provides technology used in everything from healthcare to transportation.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., based in San Jose, California, makes chips for manufacturers, energy companies and in healthcare. Its shares jumped more than 15% before the opening bell Monday.

More in Global
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at a government meeting on space development at his office in Tokyo, June 29, 2020.
Japan to Boost Space Cooperation with US
Officials hope to contribute to an American mission to send astronauts to the moon.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Mexico Celebrates Start of New Trade Accord With US, Canada
President López Manuel López Obrador said the accord will provide greater certainty to the three countries.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Cisco logo seen on screen.
Calif. Sues Cisco for Bias Based on Indian Caste System
Regulators say an engineer faced discrimination.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif.
Tesla Threatens to Fire Workers Who Don't Return to Jobs
Elon Musk previously told workers they didn’t have to return to the plant if they weren’t comfortable with it.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Glen Buhlmann, lower left, fills out a job application during a walk- and drive-up job fair in Seattle, May 16, 2020.
US Adds 4.8M Jobs as Unemployment Falls
The job market improved for a second straight month, yet remained far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Ep64
Shipping Industry Fears Logjams, Stranded Workers
As many as 400,000 shipping workers are currently stuck at sea or unemployed due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
Jul 1st, 2020
Samples of Pre-stretched Innocence EZBRAND Professional Antibacterial Braid hair extensions from I&amp;I Hair Corporation, purchased in May, are seen in this photo in New York on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories from I&amp;I and other importers suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.
Hair Weaves Seized, Suspected to be Made of Prisoners' Hair
Federal authorities are holding an $800,000 shipment they believe is tied to human rights violations.
Jul 1st, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020
Thumb
Manufacturing’s Top 5 Bounce Back Economies
Countries were ranked by their projected ability to restart their manufacturing sectors once society returns to normal.
Jul 1st, 2020
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 30, 2020.
SpaceX Launches GPS Satellite
The Air Force satellite is the third in the most advanced line of GPS satellites.
Jul 1st, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a news conference on Capitol Hill, June 26, 2020.
Plan Would End Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
The proposal from House Democrats would require that new cars emit no greenhouse gases by 2035.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this image taken from video, commander Chris Cassidy, right, and astronaut Bob Behnken perform a spacewalk, July 1, 2020.
Astronauts Perform 2nd Spacewalk to Swap Batteries
The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the International Space Station's life.
Jul 1st, 2020